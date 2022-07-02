The Best Smart Pet Products to Buy for Your Furry Friend

Anyone with a pet can tell you that these little guys and gals are pure love wrapped up in soft fluffy packaging. And research agrees: Studies have shown that pets can lower stress and anxiety, keep you more active, and even improve your heart health. When these sweet little fluffernutters bring so much to that table, it's easy to see why younger generations are leaning heavily into pet parenting. For those who like statistics, research shows that 76% of millennials own pets. And while Americans are far less likely to be homeowners or parents of human children, they're knocking it out of the park in pet ownership. In fact, over the last 25 years, the pet industry has grown by leaps and bounds, ultimately totaling up to $69 billion annually.

While your dog's grandparents were happy to get yummy table scraps whenever they could, and budget dog food was the norm, today, pet owners often take a "spare no expense approach" to pet parenting.

The TLDR is that pet-tech is where it's at for many, and there are plenty of manufacturers and start-ups ready and willing to deliver. Ahead, we've curated a list of the best smart pet products for your furry friend.

With a 1080p full HD camera and night vision, this dog camera live streams video of your pet anytime, day or night. Designed to work with Furbo app 3, Furbo is compatible with Apple and Android devices. Once connected, you can talk to your pet or toss them a treat when the mood strikes. Furbo also has two-way audio and a built-in barking sensor.

Designed to help you keep an eye on your fur baby from a distance, the Pet Cube Play 2 pet camera also lets you interact with your pet and even toss them a treat — or five. It features a wide-angle view with HD video and two-way sound. If that weren't plenty, the Pet Cube 2 works with Alexa, and you can get real-time notifications when there are any signs of trouble.

Petsafe's Electronic SmartDoor gives your dog access to the great outdoors without compromising the safety and security of your home. By reading a SmartKey attached to your dog's collar, the battery-powered flap locks and unlocks as needed. This pet door comes in two sizes, and with additional SmartKeys, it's programmable for up to five pets.

This self-cleaning litter box from Whisker Litter discreetly sifts through your cat's deposits, so your cat has a clean bed of litter with each use. Even better, this nifty gadget does its part to keep odors in check. The Whisker Litter self-cleaning litter box is multi-cat friendly and WiFi-enabled, so you can check activity and usage remotely. At $549, this one might pull a little harder on the purse strings, but most cat parents would probably agree that it's a good investment.

For busy pet parents, automatic pet feeders can be infinitely helpful; you'll never have to worry about overfeeding or your pet going hungry if you're not home in time. This feeder is easily programmable for up to four daily dry meal distributions and is equally great for dogs, cats, and other small animals. Plus, the lid features a magnetic lock, so there's no chance of a break-in when you're not looking.

While microchips have stolen the show in recent years, there's still a solid place for GPS trackers in pet care. Microchips can help bring a pet back home, but they can't track your dog or cat in real-time. Compatible with iOS, Android, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa, Cube's Real-Time GPS Tracker allows you to set up geo-fence zones and get real-time alerts when your little escape artist leaves the area. Using the Cube is as easy as attaching it to your dog's collar and completing the setup through the app—no fuss, no muss.

Just as sure as the sun comes up every morning, you can be sure your dog is always up for a game of fetch. When you can't say the same for yourself, you give this automatic ball launcher from iFetch a go. Better suited for small to medium dogs, this toy launches balls anywhere from 10 to 30 feet. The best part is your furry friend can refill the launcher themselves.

This Bluetooth pet leash is kind of next level, and we're here for it. Not only does this leash track your distance, time, and routes, but you can also set timers for walks and even drop a pin so the rest of the pack can see your location. The PetKit leash is compatible with iOS or Android phones, and it even has side-handle LED lights with a strobe function for nighttime safety.

Boxes are boring, so Dogness created a different kind of pet camera. The Smart iPet Robot features an HD Camera in the head that records photos and videos and tilts for better viewing. This pet camera also offers full 360-degree control and view, and, of course, no dog camera would be complete without a treat dispenser, so there's one of those too. The best part is that you can control it with a simple free app.

Self-cleaning cat boxes are one thing, but CatGenie takes litter boxes to a whole new level. With AI lending an easy assist, you have a self-flushing toilet for your cat — yes, you read that right. The CatGenie is easy, clean, and earth-friendly, and it only requires a one-time hook-up to cold water, a laundry drainpipe, or a toilet.