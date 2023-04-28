Amazon’s Pet Day Sale Is Like Prime Day for Animals — Shop These 11 Early Deals Now

Prime Day is pretty epic, but Amazon is hosting another major sales event that's essentially the Amazon Prime Day for pets: Amazon Pet Day. From when it is happening to the best early deals to shop, here's everything you need to know about Amazon Pet Day 2023.

What is Amazon Pet Day?

Amazon Pet Day is a two-day sales event with thousands of discounts on all sorts of pet supplies in honor of National Pet Month.

When is Amazon Pet Day 2023?

In 2023, Amazon Pet Day will kick off on Tuesday, May 2, at 12:00 a.m. PDT and will run until Wednesday, May 3, at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

What Amazon Pet Day deals can I expect?

During Amazon Pet Day, expect discounts across all pet categories, including furniture, beds, toys, food, treats, tech, pet grooming tools, cleaning supplies, and more. Expect to save:

Up to 50% on Shark vacuums and air purifiers

Up to 45% on Petcube cam indoor pet cameras

Up to 40% on Ring video doorbells and $20 off Ring indoor cameras

Up to 30% on Furbo 360-degree dog cameras, Bissell pet care, and Rocco & Roxie stain and odor eliminator products



Up to 20% on Catit water fountains; Petlibro automatic feeders and fountains; MidWest gates, carriers, and crates; Best Friends by Sheri pet beds; Iris USA playpens and food storage containers; and Casper dog beds

Up to 15% on select Dyson vacuums; PetSafe folding dog stairs; and Swiffer, Febreze, and Bounce pet products

The Best Early Amazon Pet Day Deals

Amazon Pet Day may be a few days away, but the deals have already started. Check out 11 of our top early Amazon pet deals you can shop now.

