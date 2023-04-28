Amazon’s Pet Day Sale Is Like Prime Day for Animals — Shop These 11 Early Deals Now

By Apr 28, 2023
Prime Day is pretty epic, but Amazon is hosting another major sales event that's essentially the Amazon Prime Day for pets: Amazon Pet Day. From when it is happening to the best early deals to shop, here's everything you need to know about Amazon Pet Day 2023.

What is Amazon Pet Day?

Amazon Pet Day is a two-day sales event with thousands of discounts on all sorts of pet supplies in honor of National Pet Month.

When is Amazon Pet Day 2023?

In 2023, Amazon Pet Day will kick off on Tuesday, May 2, at 12:00 a.m. PDT and will run until Wednesday, May 3, at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

What Amazon Pet Day deals can I expect?

During Amazon Pet Day, expect discounts across all pet categories, including furniture, beds, toys, food, treats, tech, pet grooming tools, cleaning supplies, and more. Expect to save:

  • Up to 50% on Shark vacuums and air purifiers
  • Up to 45% on Petcube cam indoor pet cameras
  • Up to 40% on Ring video doorbells and $20 off Ring indoor cameras
  • Up to 30% on Furbo 360-degree dog cameras, Bissell pet care, and Rocco & Roxie stain and odor eliminator products
  • Up to 20% on Catit water fountains; Petlibro automatic feeders and fountains; MidWest gates, carriers, and crates; Best Friends by Sheri pet beds; Iris USA playpens and food storage containers; and Casper dog beds
  • Up to 15% on select Dyson vacuums; PetSafe folding dog stairs; and Swiffer, Febreze, and Bounce pet products

The Best Early Amazon Pet Day Deals

Amazon Pet Day may be a few days away, but the deals have already started. Check out 11 of our top early Amazon pet deals you can shop now.

20% off

Yaheetech 61" Cat Tree Tower

Available in gray, pink, black, and beige

15% off

Lesure Calming Flower Bed

Available in green, camel, gray, and pink

30% off

Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera

Available in white

42% off

FUKUMARU Elevated Ceramic Bowls

Available in bamboo

31% off

Potaroma 4-Piece Catnip Ball

Available as a stand-alone or on a board

49% off

Outward Hound Fun Feeder/Slow Feeder (Medium)

Available in teal

42% off

VOLUAS Automatic Pet Feeder

Available in white opaque, white transparent, and black transparent

20% off

MEWOOFUN Cat Window Perch

Available in pink/gray, blue, checkerboard, and more

20% off

HappyFreeSX Anti Cat Scratch Furniture Protector

Available in a 10-pack, 11-pack, or 12-pack

25% off

Kalimdor Dog Water Bottle

Available in blue and pink

40% off

SOOFPET Cat Water Fountain

Available in stainless steel

