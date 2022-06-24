Image Credit: Parachute See More Photos

A comfy home isn't just a vibe, it's a lifestyle — which means when you're transforming your most personal and favorite spaces for floor-to-ceiling comfort, you want to be thoughtful.

The best place to gather all your snuggly essentials right now? The latest Pop-In@Nordstrom, which will be mindfully curated with soft, sustainable home essentials from Parachute for a limited-time from June 24 through August 21 online at Nordstrom.com/pop and in select stores. In addition to the assortment of Parachute must-haves, the shop also features items from other brands to help you perfect your bedtime ritual, care for your pets and plant family, and upgrade your morning routine.

The Parachute edition of the Pop-In@Nordstrom is the most recent iteration of the series of themed pop-up shops designed for showcasing a new shopping experience and a batch of new, often exclusive merchandise (so bookmark this page for the next time you're in the market for some inspiration), all with Nordstrom's signature fashion-forward take on everything from home to clothing.

Naturally, we couldn't help but round up a few of our favorite selections for transforming your space into a relaxation haven.

Image Credit: Pop-In@Nordstrom x Parachute See More Photos

Parachute is famous for its laid-back, comfortable, and relaxed bedroom essentials, so it just makes sense to start your coziness makeover with this 100 percent brushed cotton duvet cover. With a buttery-soft finish, it feels like your favorite lived-in T-shirt.

Image Credit: Pop-In@Nordstrom x Parachute See More Photos

Made with Turkish cotton, these towels are plush and highly absorbent. Plus, the sculpted rib design makes for a much faster drying time.

Image Credit: Pop-In@Nordstrom x Parachute See More Photos

Add comfort and protection to your mattress in one swoop with a mattress pad like this one. The elastic hem ensures a sturdy fit, which makes it slide-proof while you snooze.

Image Credit: Parachute Pop-In@Nordstrom Waffle Cotton Throw See More Photos

Toss this textured dream onto your bed (or sofa) for the full cuddle-worthy effect. With a modern take on a classic check, the 100 percent cotton woven blanket will be a go-to year after year.

Image Credit: Pop-In@Nordstrom x Parachute See More Photos

Loungewear feels extra snuggly when it's blanket-soft Turkish cotton. Complete with two front pockets, waist tie, and a shawl collar, it's like wrapping yourself inside a cloud.

Image Credit: Pop-In@Nordstrom x Pepper Stone Ceramics See More Photos

Parachute x Pop-In@Nordstrom has more than only bedding and bathrobes: Upgrade your morning matcha with this cute spouted bowl that will become your go-to since it's dishwasher and microwave safe.

Take this sweet bowl straight from garden to table. The handmade colander is perfect for wash-and-serve fruit — and it'll look great on your kitchen counter or shelf.

Image Credit: Pop-In@Nordstrom x Plus Ultra See More Photos

If your toothbrush lives on your counter, it should be as pretty as the rest of your bathroom decor. No problem with this natural set, which comes with a handy travel case so you can bring it along on any summer adventures.

Image Credit: Pop-In@Nordstrom x Slow North See More Photos

Melt tension and stress away with this natural therapy pack that's made with cotton and filled with unscented lentils. Just heat it up in the microwave (or toss it in the freezer depending on your needs), wrap it around your neck, and feel the relaxation loading.

Image Credit: Pop-In@Nordstrom x Slow North See More Photos

Take the chill vibes in your cozy space to the next level with this smooth meditation stone. Hold it in your hand while taking a few deep breaths to help ground you, and then display it on your bedside or coffee table for some soothing decor.

Image Credit: Pop-In@Nordstrom x Woods See More Photos

Experiencing ultimate comfort at home starts with self care — which is why a nourishing face mask is always a good idea.

Image Credit: Pop-In@Nordstrom x Woods See More Photos

Finish off your comforting self-care routine with an ultra hydrating serum (bonus points if it comes in an aesthetically pleasing bottle like this one), and thank us for all our cozy home intel later.