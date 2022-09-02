Turn Your Home Into a Place to Recharge with These 8 Calming Essentials

What's the number-one thing you look forward to after a long day? If you're anything like us, it's getting back to a comfy home base that serves as a sanctuary for after-hours relaxation.

But in order to soak up those sanctuary vibes, you'll want to make sure your home is optimized for all your evening activities to run smoothly (dinner, homework, book club, etc). Because who wants to end a busy day by walking into more hectic energy at home?

Think: an entryway that's organized exactly the way your brain operates or a home office that also takes on the role of homework hub. It's all about setting up the space that works for ​you​.

How do you make it happen? By investing in a few, purposefully designed pieces that support that relaxed feeling you're after — like the new fall assortment from AllModern. Crafted from high-quality materials with a calming, desert-inspired color palette, each piece will help you create that functional, soothing aesthetic — and all orders over $35 are delivered fast and free.

Keep scrolling to shop eight decor essentials that'll help recharge your space, and you'll be on your way to garnering that daily can't-wait-to-get-home level of anticipation for your own digs.

Whether you're revamping your home office or creating a corner book nook, this plush chair — with a high back for support and solid wood frame for longevity — ​belongs​ in your recharging zone, wherever that may be.

A key element in feeling calm at home is keeping your space clean and clutter-free. This mid-century buffet table is the prime storage spot — featuring three sizable shelves behind those beautiful wooden doors — for anything you need to stow away around your new-and-improved safe space.

This 100 percent handmade wool rug elevates your bedroom (or any room!) instantly, from the ground-up. Featuring patchwork design, fringed corners, and uneven edges for a scaled back look, your space will start to feel more homey the second you roll it out.

Talk about ultimate comfort. This modern yet super warm-and-inviting throw from the AllModern X Jason Wu collaboration collection was made with lightweight yarns for year-round use, so both you (and your couch's aesthetic) win.

Add some additional light to your home office or the aforementioned homework hub with this wood-base floor lamp that will warm up any space while also adding a cool, angular accent to the room.

If your bedroom, living room, or even office walls are missing some color and texture, snag this print by Canadian artist Andrea Stokes. With warmer shades and neutral tones throughout, it'll bring you a sense of balance every time you look at it.

Don't forget the number one decor rule: It's all in the details. Snag this handmade shatter-resistant carafe that also includes a cork lid for an easy, earthy accent piece. It will save you trips back and forth to the kitchen during dinner time, and keep hydration at the top of your self-care checklist.

When you think of calm, what color comes to mind? If you picture rich, muted hues, these pillows are for you. Use them to accent any chill-out spot in your home, and when accidents inevitably happen, toss the removable covers in the wash — making cleanup one less thing you have to worry about disrupting your relaxation time.