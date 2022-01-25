Creating an Emotional Escape Room Is Easy With These Shopping Recs

Life got you feelin' some type of way? You're not alone. Maybe it's that we're going on year three of a global pandemic, or those end-of-January doldrums, or simply the existential truth that being a human is hard. No matter the reason, many of us are seeking out spaces of solitude within our homes.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Welcome to the concept of emotional escape rooms, introduced to us by data from Pinterest's trending searches. It's becoming an increasingly common trend for people to designate areas in their living quarters for relaxation and decompression. These rooms, corners, and nooks can range in function — from spaces for zoning out to some tunes, to full-on home massage parlors — but each ultimately serves as a physical respite from the chaos of life.

To help jumpstart your own Escape Room deign, we've curated three hypothetical versions with product recommendations for each. Of course, an emotional escape room is inherently personal and unique to each person, but we're hopeful that these ideas will serve as inspiration.

Library Nook

Cozy up under a blanket and lose yourself in a book!

Advertisement

Music Zone

Tune everything out and crank up the volume on your favorite album.

Advertisement

Meditation Area

Put your mind at ease and take some deep breaths.