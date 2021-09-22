7 Hand Sanitizers We're Actually Obsessed with

Just like face masks, hand sanitizer has become an indisputable life staple. And since it's a constant, investing in one that puts a smile on your face is certainly not a waste. With that in mind, we have rounded up the best of the best rinse-free washes that do so much more than just sanitize your hands. Treat yourself to these moisturizing, sweet-smelling, beautifully packaged bits of luxury.

Everything Diptyque does is good. (Even Emilia Clarke agrees.) And this new hand sanitizer made of sweet almond oil is surely no exception. Instead of drying you out, this luxe sanitizer moisturizes your skin as it cleanses and perfectly fragrances your hands.

The Capri Blue Volcano candle is a cult classic. And just like this candle, the Volcano hand sanitizer offers a high-end product at a relatively affordable price.

The perfect hand sanitizer scent doesn't exi—. Just kidding. It does. This rinse-free cleanser brings us all the fall and winter feels, with its fragrant hints of eucalyptus, cinnamon, clove, and allspice.

Byredo sure knows how to make a chic product. Pick from three sumptuous scents for an immediate reset.

These ingenious sanitizers are enclosed in soft-to-the-touch matte cases that fit effortlessly in your pocket. Plus, you get to test out three equally lovely fragrances — Lavender, Eucalyptus, and Bergamot.

Indulge in Aesop's aura of luxury with this rinse-free hand wash, featuring mandarin peel oil, cedarwood bark oil, and rosemary leaf oil.

Journey to Big Sur from wherever you are with this effortlessly cool and modern hand sanitizer by your side. The most amazing part? This Brooklyn-based beauty brand donated this spray to local hospitals and healthcare workers throughout the pandemic.