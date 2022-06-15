These Wireless Hanging Baskets Lights Are a Brilliant DIY Project

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).
You will honestly not believe how easy these DIY wireless hanging basket lights are to make! We like to find round and oval shaped baskets at home stores or large big box stores that are affordable and still unique looking. When hanging this style of light, use varying sizes.
What makes these light fixtures cordless? If you haven't used wireless LED puck lights, you are going to fall in love with this tutorial. No regular light bulbs needed. These basket pendant lights are lightweight and use batteries, so no need for a cord or outlet. The lights we used come with a remote as well. No electrician needed, folks. Brilliant!
Things You'll Need
Step 1: Prep basket.
Use scissors or wire cutters to remove the handles from the baskets. Some are only attached by the basket material and others have wire.
Step 2: Pull twine through bottom of basket.
Create an opening on the bottom center of the basket to pull the twine through. This will be how you hang the light.
Step 3: Pull a wood beads through the twine.
This step is for decorative purposes... pull the two strands of twine through the wood bead.
Step 4: Attach the LED puck light.
The lights come with a sticker on the back, but we recommend adding double sided velcro to attach the light to the bottom of the basket.
Step 5: Screw hooks into ceiling.
Hang the lights by the twine and loop onto the hooks. These hanging lights look wonderful inside as well as outside!