These Wireless Hanging Baskets Lights Are a Brilliant DIY Project

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).

You will honestly not believe how easy these DIY wireless hanging basket lights are to make! We like to find round and oval shaped baskets at home stores or large big box stores that are affordable and still unique looking. When hanging this style of light, use varying sizes.

What makes these light fixtures cordless? If you haven't used wireless LED puck lights, you are going to fall in love with this tutorial. No regular light bulbs needed. These basket pendant lights are lightweight and use batteries, so no need for a cord or outlet. The lights we used come with a remote as well. No electrician needed, folks. Brilliant!