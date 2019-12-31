Genius Wall Sconce Hack, No Electricity Required

Ever browse through Pinterest and come across the wall sconce of your dreams — only to have them dashed because your walls aren't wired for it? Or maybe you're renting and can't open up the walls? Well, consider us in the business of making dreams come true because we have a ​genius​ hack that allows you to have that sconce without ever having to call an electrician. That's right, no wires, no plugs, and no holes in the wall. The secret? Puck lights. Scroll on to find out just how simple this lighting trick is.