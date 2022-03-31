The Best Stackable Washer and Dryer Sets

Side-by-side washer and dryer combos certainly have their place in the laundry world, but stackable washer and dryer sets are pretty attractive to homeowners and apartment dwellers alike. This is understandably so, as extra space is always welcome however you can get it, right?

Advertisement

Video of the Day

If you're in the market for a stackable washer and dryer, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of great options out there. Not only have some appliance companies answered the call with washtowers that essentially serve as a one-and-done laundry center in your home but with a stacking kit, you can essentially make your own from any combination of options.

Advertisement

That bit of information certainly opens up your options, but by extension, it makes your decision that much harder. Ultimately, the best stackable washer and dryer is the set that works for you and your space and is one that comes equipped with your preferred cleaning options. Not sure where to start? Here are a few considerations for your shortlist.

Advertisement

LG clearly realized there was a market for a streamlined version of stackable washers and dryers, and the result was this sleek and innovative combo called the LG WashTower. This laundry center is a single unit that features a front-loading 4.5-cubic-foot washer and a 7.4-cubic-foot electric dryer.

Advertisement

One of the biggest objections most people have with stacking separate units is where the control panels would end up. In most cases, the purchaser would have to be tall enough to reach control panels that are higher than normal. LG overcomes this little problem by placing the control panel right in the middle between the washer and dryer for easy access.

Advertisement

For those who enjoy a little more tech when doing their old-school chores, LG fulfills that with ThinQ smart technology. This allows users to start and stop their washer and dryer remotely, and it gives them the opportunity to keep an eye on the progress of the load from anywhere in the house. If that weren't plenty, the LG WashTower is also compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for additional voice control options.

Advertisement

Like most washers and dryers in the same category, the LG WatchTower also features a wrinkle control setting, a self-cleaning cycle, and the brand's True Balance Anti-Vibration system that helps keep vibrations and noise in check. Moreover, the flow sense duct clog and lint filter indicators are great little reminders for when those parts need some attention.

Advertisement

For busy homes and large families, this Samsung washer and dryer set is a pretty good bet. The washing machine has 5 cubic feet of interior space, and if you're not sure what that means in real life, you can fit about 11 bath towels in there at once. The electric dryer is equipped with 19 dry cycles and an extra-large capacity (7.5 cubic feet of interior space, to be exact) so you can dry those 11 towels when they're ready. This Samsung set is sold separately, so while they can be situated side by side, a stacking kit is an easy way to help free up space in your laundry room.

Advertisement

In addition to the standard bells and whistles you would come to expect in the 21st century, including a stainless steel drum, a self-cleaning cycle, load balance detection, and a whopping 24 wash cycles, this Samsung model is also Wi-Fi-enabled and Energy Star certified.

It's also worth noting that the washing mechanism of this front-load washer is an impeller, not an agitator, which could make a difference for some folks. If you're working with gas instead of electricity, there is a gas dryer option as well.

Maytag is one of the most well-known names in appliances, but its price points often put them in the splurge category. Coming in at just under $1,000 for the washing machine alone, this washer and dryer set is no exception. Digging a little deeper, though, this set might be pricey, but you won't be hunting for a replacement for quite some time.

This washing machine features a 4.5-cubic-foot front load washer with 10 wash cycles, an internal heater, and an "extra power" button to boost its cleaning power and help you tackle stubborn stains. This machine also features a 15-minute quick-wash cycle, a late add feature, and a 12-hour fresh spin option that helps keep wrinkles and odors at bay if you can't move the clothes to the dryer right away.

The matching Maytag dryer features 7.3 cubic feet of interior space, and like the washing machine, it features an "extra power" button and a quick-dry cycle. The dryer also has an advanced moisture sensor (that ensures every load is dried evenly) and a built-in "wrinkle prevent" option.

If you're not tech-minded, this might be the machine for you. Maytag seems to let it all ride on the machine's cleaning power with little to no text capability to speak of. That said, both units are large enough to accommodate the day-to-day laundry needs of a large and busy family, and they're backed by a 10-year limited parts warranty.

For small laundry rooms or apartments where space is often at a premium, this Whirlpool stacked laundry center is a great space-saving option. The top-load washer features a 1.6-cubic-foot capacity and a see-through lid so you can keep an eye on things. The washing mechanism is an impeller, and the washing machine features an automatic fabric softener dispenser so that you can go about your business. As you might expect, the number of dry and wash cycles are relatively minimal for this type of machine, coming in at four and six, respectively.

The dryer for this unit has 3.4 cubic feet of interior space, and it features an auto-dry sensor that prevents overdrying so your clothes won't get damaged. This unit may not be the Rolls-Royce of stackable washer and dryer combos, but it gets the job done, and the small size translates into a lower price.

While our previous entry also works as a budget-priced stackable washer and dryer, 1.6 cubic feet of interior wash space may not be for everyone. Understandably, bigger families will need larger machines to tackle their laundry. If this sounds like you and your family, you may want to have a look at this high-efficiency washer by Samsung. The washing machine features 4.5 cubic feet of interior space, and the unit is designed to reduce excess noise and vibration. Additionally, the self-cleaning function will notify you after every 40 wash cycles that it's time for a cleaning.

As you might expect from Samsung, this unit is equipped with just enough tech to keep tech-savvy folks happy but not so much that Luddites should steer clear. This unit is Wi-Fi-enabled, giving you connectivity to the Samsung SmartCare app. Through this app, you can keep tabs on the progress of your wash, run diagnostics on your machine, and find some help to interpret the service codes if need be.

Like the Samsung washing machine in this set, the dryer is generously sized with 7.5 cubic feet of interior space. It offers 10 preset drying cycles, a sensor dry option that optimizes the time and temperature of your drying cycles, and it's also compatible with the Samsung SmartCare app. It's also worth noting that this dryer has a reversible dryer door; that can open up a lot of options for many homes and laundry room setups.