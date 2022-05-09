The Best Smart Washers and Dryers of 2022

Let's face it, no one truly enjoys doing laundry. Especially when it means being tied to the house to switch out loads, re-dry clothes, and pray that those stains wash out of your jeans. When washing clothes seems like too much work and not enough play, a smart washer and dryer is the perfect solution. Smart washers and dryers come with advanced technology to upgrade your washing experience. Features like WiFi connectivity, custom cycle storage, and state-of-the-art wrinkle care are just a few of the perks of these evolved home machines.

With the options below, you'll find handy features like smart detergent dispensers, stain pretreatment cycles, moisture-sensing dryers, and Wi-Fi connectivity to start (or monitor) your laundry from anywhere at any time. Amazon Alexa can even make your laundry process smoother. While we can't promise you'll start loving laundry day, these top smart washer and dryer choices will certainly make it more bearable.

How the Products Made the Top 10

With tons of machines to choose from, we narrowed down the top 10 list of smart washers and dryers so that you're guaranteed to find one that's perfect for your laundry room. Here are the main factors we took into account when selecting our top machines:

​ Eco-friendliness ​: There always seems to be a load of laundry that needs to be cleaned. What better way to wash them than by conserving water and energy, and saving time and money, too? Our list includes eco-friendly washers and dryers so you can play your part in saving our environment.

​: There always seems to be a load of laundry that needs to be cleaned. What better way to wash them than by conserving water and energy, and saving time and money, too? Our list includes eco-friendly washers and dryers so you can play your part in saving our environment. ​ Simplicity of use ​: We wanted to provide you with different options that are simple and easy to use. While these options may not transform laundry from a chore to a beloved hobby, they strive to make laundry day a breeze.

​: We wanted to provide you with different options that are simple and easy to use. While these options may not transform laundry from a chore to a beloved hobby, they strive to make laundry day a breeze. ​Customer reviews and ratings​: We included smart washers and dryers that have excellent reviews. The best way to rank a product is by diving deep into what customers have to say about it. It's always helpful to hear honest feedback from people who have used the product first-hand.

Top 10 Smart Washer and Dryers

Best Smart Washer and Dryers Compared

Whirlpool WTW7120HW Smart Top Load Washer & WED7120HW Electric Dryer

PROS CONS App connectivity Not stackable Custom cycle options Washer can unbalance when washing bulky items 36 wash cycles Built-in faucet for stain treatment Detergent auto-dispenser 120-minute presoak option Dryer has steam function

This top-loading Whirlpool smart washing machine has a 5.3 cubic-foot drum and 36 unique wash cycles, including Sanitize and Tub Clean. For added convenience, a built-in dispenser holds enough detergent for up to 20 loads and automatically dispenses it as needed.

If you're fighting stains, try the built-in, dual-temperature faucet to scrub and treat clothes without dragging them to the sink. Afterward, throw them in with the laundry, and set it to Pre-Soak for up to 120 minutes before automatically starting the wash cycle. Stains don't stand a chance — especially when paired with the Steam-Clean option.

Both the smart washer and dryer come with handy features, including built-in Wi-Fi and access to the Whirlpool app on your phone. You can save your favorite preset or custom cycles within the app and even assign other household members to laundry tasks. In addition, the front-loading smart dryer comes with a whopping 7.4 cubic feet of space — allowing air to easily circulate within the drum to cut drying times and save energy.

Samsung WF50R8500AV Smart Front Load Washer & DVE50R8500V Smart Electric Dryer

PROS CONS App connectivity Dryer has long cycle times Remote start option Controls can be overly sensitive Stackable Washer can be noisy during spin cycle Washer has activewear setting Compact for tight spaces

This Samsung front-loading smart washer boasts 5.0 cubic feet of space — which is incredibly spacious compared to other front-loaders. It has 12 cycles to choose from (including one for activewear), a steam function, and built-in Wi-Fi to keep you updated. In addition, inside the Bixby app, you can remotely start or schedule a cycle. If walking to the basement or leaving the kids alone to go start a load just isn't in the cards, this feature can come in handy.

The matching dryer has a 7.5 cubic-foot drum and can also be paired to your phone. It's vented, stackable, and perfect for tight spaces. The biggest downfall? Long drying times — so you may need to run a touch-up cycle on some loads.

Samsung WF45R6300AW Smart Front Load Washer & DVE45R6300W Smart Electric Dryer

PROS CONS Budget-friendly Washer may retain moisture App connectivity Can’t be controlled remotely Stackable Some presets aren’t customizable App guide for cycle selection 30-minute speed cycle Sanitize cycle

Sticking to a budget? This Samsung washer and dryer give you the latest smart features without the expensive price tag. The smart washer has a standard 4.5 cubic-foot drum and offers 12 different cycles, including Activewear and Super Speed — which completes your laundry in just 30 minutes.

The most notable feature is inside the Bixby app. Select one of the preset cycles or use the app to guide you through the most suitable options for fabric type, soil level, and load size. The app will automatically start the custom cycle when you're ready.

When it comes to the electric dryer, you'll find 7.5 cubic feet of space, a reversible door, and a sanitized cycle to banish germs and bacteria. The lint filter indicator even notifies you when it's time to clean out the filter to prevent potential clogs and fires.

Maytag MVW7230HC Smart Top Load Washer & MED7230HC Electric Dryer

PROS CONS Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Devices Dryer has long cycle times App connectivity Dryer can be difficult to level Eco-friendly Special detergent required Quiet operation Optional agitator or impeller plate

If you're looking for a smart, earth-friendly, high-efficiency washer and dryer, look no further than this set from Maytag. The top-loading washing machine has 5.2 cubic feet and a total of 13 wash cycles, perfect for bulky loads of any kind. While it doesn't have a steam function, it does come with an Extra Power setting and an optional agitator or impeller plate for more efficient cleaning. This washer is also equipped with vibration reduction technology which helps keep this unit well-balanced and quiet.

Both the washer and dryer are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google devices for voice control. You can also use the Maytag app to start or stop cycles, get notifications when your load is complete, and even troubleshoot issues or get notifications when it's time for routine maintenance. The powerful electric dryer includes a steam function and interior light, but you may run into longer dry times for larger loads.

LG SIGNATURE WM9500HKA Large Smart wifi Enabled Front Load Washer & DLEX9500K Electric Dryer

PROS CONS Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google devices Bulky design App connectivity Higher price tags Extra large capacity Controls can be overly sensitive Allergen cycle Steam cycle 10-year warranty on dryer motor

Having a larger washer and dryer capacity usually come at a higher price, but splurging on a more spacious drum may be well worth it for those with larger households. The front-loading washer is outfitted with 5.8 cubic feet of space, giving you enough room for bulky blankets, jeans, and towels. You'll have 14 cycles to choose from, including a Steam function and an Allergen cycle for those with sensitive skin.

Both units are compatible with voice commands and virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Within the LG app, you can download additional wash and dry cycles for special, delicate, or extra bulky loads. The dryer comes with a steam function, reversible door, and an impressive 10-year warranty on the motor. Your only complaints might be that both units are extra wide to account for the extra drum space — but that's just an excuse to expand your laundry room, right? — and the controls can be a bit sensitive.

Samsung WV60M9900AV Smart Washer & 7.5 cubic Ft. Smart Gas Dryer

PROS CONS Dual drum design Dual drums may be more than most households need Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google devices Top and front-loading design may require more space availability App connectivity 30-minute speed cycle Steam clean option

This Samsung smart washer comes with a 5.0 cubic-foot front-loading washer for everyday use and a 1.0 cubic-foot top-loading washer for delicates or baby clothes. With two individually controlled washers in the same unit, you can run two loads of laundry with different settings and options. You'll have access to 13 different cycles, including Speed Wash, which completes your load in 30 minutes.

The 7.5 cubic-foot dryer comes with the same design — offering two dryers in one. You'll have options for Steam Clean to sanitize, Eco-Dry to save energy, and even Sensor-Dry to automatically dry your clothes without setting a specific time. Both the washer and dryer can connect with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Samsung app, allowing you to schedule your laundry remotely and get notifications when the cycle is complete.

GE GTW840CPNDG Smart Washer & GTD84ECPNDG Electric Dryer

PROS CONS Compatible with Google Assistant Not compatible with Amazon Alexa App connectivity Can’t be controlled remotely Custom cycle options Built-in water faucet Detergent auto-dispenser 10-year warranty on washer motor

This GE top-loading washer has a 5.2 cubic-foot drum and an auto-dispenser that can hold enough detergent for up to 48 loads. It comes with a water station feature to scrub stains and spots and even includes SmartDispense, which senses each load's weight and fabric type, allowing it to add the right amount of detergent. There are 13 cycles, including Activewear, Sanitize, Pre-Wash, and the motor also comes with a 10-year warranty.

Both the smart washing machine and dryer are compatible with Google Assistant, and within the GE app, you can create custom cycles to save for future use. The eco-friendly dryer is equally impressive. It comes with temperature and moisture sensors to prevent over-drying and has specialty cycles, such as Quick Dry, Wrinkle Care, and Damp Alert to tell you the perfect time to remove your clothes to keep them wrinkle-free.

LG 4.5 cubic Ft. High Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer & 7.4-cu Ft. Stackable Electric Dryer

PROS CONS Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant No sanitize cycle App connectivity Smaller washer drum than other options Stackable 25-minute speed dry Lint buildup sensor

This front-loading, stackable LG washer and dryer set is compact but mighty. Both products are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control and work with the LG app to select, start, or stop cycles remotely. The 4.5 cubic-foot washer comes with 13 preset cycles, including prewash, towels and sheets, and tub clean to help keep your washer running smoothly.

The 7.4 cubic-foot dryer uses a smart sensor system to measure the moisture levels of your clothes and automatically adjusts the drying time as needed. It also comes with unique cycles like Speed Dry, which can have a load dry in just 25 minutes, as well as Flow Sense, which lets you know when your ducts need cleaning to avoid lint buildup and fire hazards.

ElectroLux 4.4 cubic Ft. Stackable Front Load Washer & 8.0 cubic Ft. Stackable Electric Front Load Dryer

PROS CONS Stackable Higher price tags Specialty cycles for different clothing types Not compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google devices 20-minute speed dry option No app connectivity Moisture sensors to prevent over-drying Optic Whites cycle

The Electrolux front-loading, stackable washer dryer combo comes with some unique features. Aside from the standard wash cycles, this washer comes with options, such as Optic Whites, which prevents dirt and residue from sticking to your clothes. You'll also get a 15-minute Fast Wash and Pure Rinse cycle to rinse clothes without using more water. The 4.4 cubic-foot drum is smaller than other options we've listed, but the specialized cycles make this unit well worth it.

The 8.0 cubic-foot electric dryer features a 20-minute Fast Dry option and comes equipped with moisture sensors. Depending on the moisture levels, the dryer will automatically lengthen or shorten the dry time as needed.

The downside? This company is a bit more robust in smart home compatibility. For example, you won't be able to enjoy Wi-Fi connectivity, app pairing, or voice commands from Amazon Alexa or Google devices. But, if you're looking for an energy-efficient washer and dryer with unique features to care for your clothes, ElectroLux is still a great choice.

Whirlpool 4.5 cubic Ft. Stackable Front Load Washer & 7.4 cubic Ft. Stackable Electric Dryer

PROS CONS Stackable Not compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google devices Detergent auto-dispenser No app connectivity 35 wash cycles Moisture and temperature sensors Custom cycle options Energy-efficient

The Whirlpool stackable washer and dryer set is an excellent option for busy households. The Load and Go dispenser holds enough laundry soap for 20 loads and automatically adds the right amount depending on the size of the load. You'll have 35 unique wash cycles to choose from, including Steam Clean, Sanitize, and a 15-minute Quick Wash. While this set isn't compatible with a Whirlpool app, you can still create and save custom wash cycles right from the unit to shave down on time.

The dryer comes with three sensors to track moisture and temperature, adjust drying times, and add continued tumbling to help prevent wrinkles. Just like its washing counterpart, you can create custom cycles to fit your needs or choose from preset options like EcoBoost, Sanitize, Static Reduce, and Steam Refresh.

Final Thoughts

The best smart washer and dryer set is the one that ultimately makes your life easier. With stackable designs to save space, eco-friendly options to save money, and smart sensors to save time; you'll be pleasantly surprised with the benefits. Smart appliances are designed to make life simpler, and these top 10 smart washers and dryers are fantastic options to do just that. Laundry day still may not be your favorite day of the week, but when Alexa can start the laundry for you, it definitely becomes more manageable and less dreadful.

FAQs

Are Smart washers and dryers worth it?

Absolutely! We can't imagine a better addition to a busy lifestyle than features like smart home connectivity, custom cycles, and apps to start your laundry remotely. If you're looking for an easy way to make your chores a little more fun, a smart washer and dryer could be the perfect solution.

What is the most reliable brand of Smart washers and dryers?

If you ask us, the Whirlpool WTW7120HW Smart Top Load Washer & WED7120HW Electric Dryer (#1 on our list) have our stamp of approval. Both units have an average customer rating of 4.3 stars and are backed by a one-year warranty.

What can Smart washers and dryers do?

Smart washers and dryers come with many unique and handy features. For example, you may find options for app connectivity to schedule, start, stop, or customize loads, or smart dispensers to hold enough detergent for 20-48 loads. Smart dryers often come with moisture sensors to cut back on or add to dry times depending on the load, and many units also offer eco-friendly options to conserve water and energy.

What are the different types of smart washers and dryers?

Smart washers and dryers offer the same basic benefits as their not-so-smart counterparts. You'll find front-loading, top-loading, and stackable options, as well as the occasional unit with two washer or dryer drums built-in.

What features to look for in smart washers and dryers?

In our opinion, the best features to look out for are convenience and high efficiency. Being able to start loads remotely, schedule them, or choose cycles that help save energy are incredible options to keep your busy life on track.