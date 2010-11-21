Standard Sizes of Dishwashers

Image Credit: Chefmd/iStock/GettyImages

If you've ever washed up the dishes by hand after a large dinner party, you can appreciate how much work a dishwasher does within a relatively small space. If you're in the market for a new dishwasher and are wondering what a standard dishwasher size is, you should note that the exact dimensions depend on the type. Dishwasher width varies from compact to larger models. Which one works best for you depends on the kitchen space you have to work with and your individual needs. The most common dishwasher is typically one that is built into the space allotted for it. If space is limited, though, there are a few other models to choose from including compact dishwashers that are designed to spare weary hands in even the smallest of kitchens.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Built-in Standard Dishwashers

Standard dishwasher height is typically about 34 inches, but there are other dimensions to consider too. More likely than not, your dishwasher is a "built-in standard." It fits within an under-counter nook in your kitchen and measures between 24 and 30 inches wide, 25 inches deep and 34 inches high. This standard size dishwasher comes with standard features, such as a drop-down door operated by a hinge near the floor. Its front may be stainless steel or it may have a leaf of your cabinetry attached to the front to better blend in with the rest of the kitchen.

In general, these standard dishwashers require around 2.4 gallons of water per load. If you're looking to install a dishwasher permanently in one home, and you regularly wash large loads of dishes, the built-in standard is most likely the most suitable machine for your needs. If high energy efficiency is also a concern for you, then the standard size dishwasher is definitely the way to go. Since it's the most energy efficient option, the standard size dishwasher is the only type eligible for the Energy Star rating.

Compact Dishwasher Options

A small kitchen might present its own challenges, but it doesn't have to stop you from getting mechanical help for your dishes. If you'd like to approximate the functioning of a full dishwasher but you have limited space, your best option is a compact dishwasher.

These machines are ideally suited to small apartments or homes or even RVs. They measure 18 inches wide, taking up between two-thirds to half as much space as a full-size standard dishwasher. The typical depth is 22 1/2 inches and height is 32 1/2 inches. Despite the smaller size, compact dishwashers operate in roughly the same manner as full-size machines, simply holding slightly fewer dishes. A normal load corresponds to around eight place settings.

Advertisement

Ultra-Compact Dishwasher Options

When it comes to dishwashers, sometimes compact is simply not small enough. Luckily, dishwasher manufacturers have developed a solution for those whose kitchen space is virtually non-existent. For a truly compact dishwasher, you can purchase an "in-sink dishwasher," which literally fits inside your kitchen sink. These dishwashers' extremely small size makes them ideal for very small kitchens without any extra cabinet space. The in-sink dishwasher measures 34 1/2 inches wide, 22 inches deep and 21 inches high. Its small size accommodates very small loads, but it operates relatively quickly.

Portable Dishwasher Options

For renters or anyone planning to move soon, a portable dishwasher handles a relatively large load of dishes but can be moved relatively easily. Designs vary, with some models made to sit on the countertop, hooking up to a sink faucet. The model also works well for kitchens with little cabinet space but extra countertop space. Measurements vary somewhat, though width is around 24 inches, depth 28 inches and height 36 inches.