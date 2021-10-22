Laundry Room Sink Ideas: 10 Tips for Your Utility Space

When it comes time to remodel your laundry room, there are essentials — like the washer and dryer, of course, and storage — that are necessary for functionality. But have you ever considered adding extra features to your design? Perhaps a utility sink? You actually don't need a lot of square footage to incorporate a washbasin. Just imagine being able to pre-treat stains, hand wash delicates, and rinse away dirt somewhere other than the kitchen or bathroom.

So what do homeowners need to consider before committing to a laundry room sink? Factors like your budget, the layout, how much space you have to work with, vicinity to the washing machine, and water pressure are all important things that can impact your final decision. But that's not all. Scroll on for 10 helpful laundry room design ideas that will guide you on your quest to answer the age-old question: Sink or no sink?

10 Tips for Your Laundry Room Sink

1. Go for a deep basin.

Consider a sink, like this custom tiled design by Monika Hibbs. This deep washbasin will give you ample space to soak and scrub larger items, like bedding and rugs, even if you have a small laundry room. It can even double as a dog washing station or a place to rinse muddy boots. This sink idea is a win-win all around.

2. Put the sink near the washer and dryer.

When you're planning your laundry room makeover, try to place the sink as close to the washing machine as you possibly can. Black Forest Design and Build did just that in this small space, locating an undermount sink right next to the stacked machines, so pre-treating stains would be a breeze. And bonus: Since you can transfer laundry directly to the washing machine, you don't have to worry about dripping water all over the place.

3. Take water pressure into account.

A laundry room isn't the place to install delicate fixtures and dainty hardware. Instead, match a utility sink with a heavy-duty industrial sink faucet that will provide an adequate amount of water pressure, fit to handle all of the messy jobs to come. This cheerful scene by Austin & Co. shows off a commercial-style spring faucet that's equipped to tackle even the messiest of jobs.

4. Give yourself plenty of space to work.

In an effort to save valuable square footage, you might be tempted to settle for a laundry closet instead of a spacious room. However, since washing clothes and linens is a chore that needs to be completed regularly, we recommend giving yourself a little extra space to work. Jillian Harris has the right idea with this expansive design that not only includes a large farmhouse sink, but also features ample counter and storage space to stash essentials, like a laundry basket and ironing board.

5. Use a drain strainer.

The laundry room is the workhorse of your house. Since you'll likely be rinsing out stains, dirt, and maybe even pets in your laundry room sink, you'll need to protect the plumbing from unnecessary clogs. The best way to do that is by using a drain strainer, like Flavia from Neat House Sweet Home does. As long as you empty (and clean) it out on a regular basis, you'll save yourself from a lot of headaches and a hefty plumbing bill.

6. Consider a wide trough sink.

If you're fortunate to have a spacious laundry room like this rustic design by Vanessa of Market Beautiful, opting for a wider than average sink will give you more room for pre-soaking and scrubbing out stubborn stains. Plus, a large trough-style basin, like the one spotted here, will also come in handy when it's time to water all of your houseplants or rinse out a batch of dirty paintbrushes.

7. Keep accessories nearby.

A laundry room sink is a nice luxury that's made even nicer when all of your accessories are nearby. Mother and daughter team Shelby and Michelle of Farmhouse Living installed shelves above the sink and cabinets above the washer and dryer to store things like detergent, stain remover, dryer sheets, and fabric softener. Pro tip: If you don't have enough space for cabinetry, woven baskets are a great alternative that will disguise your laundry supplies while still keeping them within arm's reach.

8. Opt for a farmhouse sink.

There is no rule that says your laundry room can't be both functional ​and​ stylish. For example, Bre from Brepurposed went with an apron sink, navy blue cabinets, subway tile backsplash, wood countertops, and a rug in her farmhouse-style space. The result? A laundry room design that looks and feels just as snazzy as the rest of her home.

9. Include a handheld sprayer.

For any laundry room with a sink, a handheld sprayer is a must-have. It will give you unmatched control that you just can't get from a standard faucet alone and will make rinsing out stains and spots easier than ever. Take a page out of reDesign Home's handbook, and opt for something fancy, like a vintage-inspired brass spout. It's the perfect finishing touch for an elegant marble washbasin.

10. Embrace a freestanding stainless steel sink.

Your laundry room is where major cleaning happens, but you don't want it to be a space that actually needs to be cleaned a lot. Keep it simple with a freestanding stainless steel sink and pull-down sprayer, like the one in this space by Tara Fust Design. Bonus: The matte finish won't show fingerprints, so you'll be good to go with a quick wipe down.

Important Things to Remember

Incorporating a utility sink into your laundry room design will make washing clothes feel like less of a chore. You'll be able to soak, scrub, or spot-treat tough stains with ease, as well as hand wash delicate items. And the best part? When you're finished, you can transfer your laundry directly to the washing machine without leaving a trail of water throughout the entire house.

Whether you go with a shallow, easy-to-clean sink or a deep tiled basin, this is one home improvement decision you will never regret. Plus, anything that makes doing laundry a little easier is well worth the investment. Just be sure to think about things like how much room you have to work with, vicinity to the washing machine, plumbing lines, and of course, your budget before you start sink shopping.