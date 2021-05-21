Marble Kitchen Sinks: Here's What You Need to Know

You may believe that a kitchen sink is just a sink. It serves a practical purpose, and that's it. But we're here to tell you that your washbasin can be a lot more than that. In fact, functionality aside, it can also enhance your culinary space in a way that makes your design scheme feel even more luxurious and sophisticated.

And although there are a plethora of options and configurations to consider — from the number of bowls (single or double) to the style of installation (drop-in, undermount, integrated) to the sink material (cast iron, fireclay, and marble, just to name a few) — it just doesn't get more luxe than a marble kitchen sink.

Gorgeous as they may be, natural stone sinks aren't without their drawbacks. So you want to make sure that you are fully aware of all the pros and cons before making a decision that will impact your kitchen remodel and your bottom line.

Read on for everything you need to know about marble kitchen sinks.

Installation

Since a marble kitchen sink is much heavier than other types of sinks, it will likely require professional installation, and additional support inside the cabinet. In order to tackle the job yourself, you'd need to be an extremely seasoned DIYer who feels comfortable with a project of this magnitude ​and​ has all of the necessary tools.

One of the nice things about marble sinks is that they come in a variety of styles. For example, you can go with a seamless integrated sink — like the one in the modern kitchen design by Catherine Kwong pictured above — meaning there is no interruption between the marble countertop and matching sink. As this option is custom, and will need to be fabricated from a block of stone, the final price tag will vary depending on the material cost, the size and shape of the basin and countertops, and the overall complexity of the project. Or, you can take the more classic route and opt for an undermount or drop-in style sink. According to Thumbtack, the average cost for installing a stone sink can run between $200 - $800.

Cleaning and Maintenance

Since marble has been used in kitchens as long as there have been Grecian statues, it still holds up as a viable material to use in today's culinary spaces, as proven by this Parisian-inspired setup from ACV Interiors. But how durable is it really? While marble is certainly resistant to heat, it is fairly porous, so it will experience stains, chips, nicks, and scratches if not properly sealed. The moral of the story? Sealing will greatly increase the durability of your marble kitchen sink.

Luckily, it's very easy to keep a marble kitchen sink clean. All you really need for clean-up is a damp cloth and a marble-safe cleaner to wipe up messes, but if you prefer to use soap, make sure it is non-abrasive. Avoid scratchy sponges and acidic substances (such as lemons, vinegar, and wine) that can etch the surface.

Cost

As you've probably guessed just by looking at this eye-catching marble sink showcased in a kitchen by Elizabeth Roberts, this culinary feature does not come cheap. A natural stone sink, that's made of quartz, granite, slate, or marble, can cost you anywhere from $1,000 - $5,000, and this doesn't include the installation fee. Keep in mind that larger marble sinks, like a double bowl sink, or designs with added features like a drainboard, will be more expensive.

Pros and Cons

Nothing in life is perfect, including marble kitchen sinks. Although we must say, the gorgeous integrated design with drainboard spotted in this cabin by Scott & Scott Architects is pretty close. So, in an effort to make the decision-making process a bit easier, we've broken down the major pros and cons that you should be aware of before you invest in such a stunning design feature.

Pros

Heat-resistant

Easy to clean

Comes in a variety of sink styles, such as undermount and integrated

Very durable once sealed

Visual uniqueness

Luxurious look

Cons

Heavy, making it difficult to install

Will need extra support within the cabinet

Likely requires professional installation

More expensive than standard sinks

Requires more maintenance since it needs regular sealing

Prone to discoloration or patina over time

Inspiration

1. Pair it with brass.

To up the luxe factor of your marble kitchen sink, even more, pair it with brass fixtures that are sure to bring increased style and sophistication to the overall visuals. That's how deVOL Kitchens made this Carrara marble farmhouse kitchen sink look so well-appointed and head-turning.

2. Embrace classic visuals.

Since marble is such a classic material (it has been used in interiors for centuries, after all), why not use the natural stone to welcome an understated, elegant feel into your culinary headquarters. For instance, Angela and Danielle of Studio Onyx gave this culinary design a quiet, yet beautifully traditional touch with the help of marble kitchen countertops and a matching integrated sink, to boot.

3. Consider an apron front sink.

While an apron front sink is at the top of many farmhouse enthusiasts' wish lists, you don't always have to go with white porcelain. Instead, why not opt for white marble instead? The Calacatta sink in this kitchen, belonging to Brittany of Addison's Wonderland, lends a luxurious feel to an otherwise straightforward farmhouse kitchen. The light blue cabinetry and Victoria bridge faucet are a nice touch and complete the timeless scene.

4. Anchor the color palette.

If there is a predominant veining color seen throughout the marble in your cook space, consider reinforcing that hue with the help of the other features in your space. In this modern kitchen showcased by DSHOP, the black veining seen on the countertops, backsplash, and sink is echoed in the light fixture, faucet, and cabinetry.

5. Make it stand out from the cabinetry.

Displaying distinctive veining, a marble apron front sink is a lovely way to differentiate it from your cabinetry. That's exactly what Jenny Komenda did in her kitchen, and as a result, her marble sink looks like a showstopper amid a sea of cream-colored cabinets.

6. Set it apart from the countertops.

You can always opt to pair your marble sink with countertops flaunting a different hue — or perhaps a different material entirely. For instance, Renee and Christina of Park and Oak Interior Design partnered this single bowl kitchen sink, flaunting white and gray marble, with black soapstone countertops.

Where to Shop for Marble Kitchen Sinks

Now that we've thoroughly piqued your interest in marble kitchen sinks, and shared all of the ins and outs, you're probably ready to make things official. In that case, you can either follow the lead of this striking kitchen belonging to Athena Calderone from EyeSwoon and hire a pro to fabricate the basin, or you can buy one instead. Here are some of the best places to shop for marble kitchen sinks.