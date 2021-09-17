This Under $50 Hostess Gift Is Chic AND Supports a Good Cause

We're getting close to the season where we celebrate a number of holidays, and there's nothing better than gathering for a meal with loved ones. And if you're looking for a good hostess gift, we've got some good news.

Advertisement

West Elm recently released a collection that focuses on re-imagining a kitchen essential: the spoon rest. As part of its efforts to support No Kid Hungry, the brand debuted spoon rests created by local makers in unique styles. 25% of the retail price of each spoon rest will go to the organization. You can find stylish and quirky spoon rests by SIN, the brand created by Brooklyn-based designer Virginia Sin; the People's Pottery Project, which creates jobs for formerly incarcerated folks; and btw Ceramics, an L.A.-based brand founded by Brooke T. Winfrey.

You can also just make a direct donation to the organization here if you don't need a spoon rest at home. Look through some of our top picks below and shop the full selection here.

Advertisement