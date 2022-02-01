11 Laundry Room Paint Colors to Brighten Up Your Washing Routine

The trick to making the never-ending chore of laundry more enjoyable? A beautiful laundry room. (Suddenly all the washing, drying, and stain scrubbing don't seem as dull or daunting.) To kick-start this utilitarian makeover, begin with the easiest, least expensive switch-up: a fresh coat of paint. But before you select a color, think about your intention. Do you want to make a windowless laundry room feel bigger? In that case, bright white is probably your best bet. Or, are you hoping to bring a sense of relaxation to a room specifically made for chores? Try a nature-inspired shade of green, like sage. Perhaps you want to feel energized to get through several loads? A mood-boosting shade of lemon should do the trick.

You'll also need to consider how the paint color will coordinate with your existing cabinetry, countertops, backsplash, and flooring. Not to mention, if your laundry room has windows, how will the new cabinet or wall color change in the light. Pro tip: Before committing to a gallon or two, paint small swatches of your top picks on the wall and live with them for a few days — or however long it takes you to select the one you want.

Now, if you're ready to get started, scroll on for some of our favorite laundry room paint color ideas — but be forewarned, they will most likely inspire you to head straight to the hardware store.

11 of the Best Laundry Room Paint Colors

1. Dunn-Edwards Cool December DEW383

Finding the perfect white paint is no easy task, but Lindye Galloway, owner and creative director of The Lindye Galloway Design Studio, sings high praises for the Dunn-Edwards shade, Cool December. "This color is the ultimate white," she says. "It works in almost any laundry room because it helps to brighten up the space and provides a clean environment." Galloway envisions this hue in a modern laundry room with matte black hardware and a dark backsplash.

2. Farrow & Ball Setting Plaster

The lightest shade of blush, Farrow & Ball's Setting Plaster makes for a perfect match for any laundry room, no matter the style. You could pair the paint color with wood cabinetry and shelving in a farmhouse-style laundry room, or with glossy black cabinetry in a modern design. Its versatility is what makes Setting Plaster a favorite amongst homeowners and interior designers alike. Plus, the soft and soothing tone will add interest but won't be a distraction.

3. Benjamin Moore Caribbean Blue Water

For a jolt of energy to get you through one more load, try a bright aqua shade like Benjamin Moore's Caribbean Blue Water, which is as calming as it is engaging. "We love bringing an otherwise very functional room (like a laundry room) to life, in a unique way with an unexpected color that makes doing your laundry just a bit more fun," says Rebecca Johnston of R.Johnston Interiors. "Try a bold color like this with white so as not to overwhelm the eye."

4. Sherwin-Williams Grape Mist

One of the best parts about painting a laundry room is that since it's a relatively small space, it wouldn't be the end of the world if you decided that you didn't like the color after it was rolled on. So go ahead, get a little adventurous. Try out a tranquil lilac hue like Sherwin-Williams' appropriately named Grape Mist. The soft pastel will impart a relaxing vibe that's still unexpected and fun.

5. Farrow & Ball Oxford Stone

If you're looking for a warm neutral color, may we introduce you to Oxford Stone by Farrow & Ball — it's a mix of greige and sand. The rich paint hue is equal parts classic and surprising and would pair beautifully with bright, white cabinets and patterned floor tile. Remember: Laundry rooms are oftentimes their own separate space, one that few guests see, so you can experiment with an unexpected shade without worrying if will match the rest of your house.

6. Benjamin Moore Hillside Green

As part of Benjamin Moore's Classic Color Collection, Hillside Green has proven its timelessness year after year. This grassy shade of green would make for a soft and inviting laundry room paint color, especially when paired with a white tiled backsplash and brass accents. It'd look downright pastoral in a farmhouse setup, or it could take on a vintage vibe if paired with retro accents. Suddenly, washing that large load of towels doesn't seem quite so dreadful.

7. Valspar Lemon Twist

For a burst of cheer in your laundry room, turn to a sunny shade like Lemon Twist from Valspar. Its warm undertone is sweet, not jarring, and won't hurt your eyes. If you're feeling brave, you could commit to using the vibrant hue from floor-to-ceiling — laundry room walls, cabinets, and all. Or, you can start small and opt for a single accent wall instead. Either way, the bold paint color won't go unnoticed.

8. Benjamin Moore Ashwood Gray

Even though Ashwood Gray by Benjamin Moore has "gray" in the name, we'd consider it more of an ashen shade of blue. But depending on the amount of natural light (or lack thereof), this paint color will seemingly transform throughout the day. The light bluish-gray hue would easily complement any laundry room style, but we think it would look downright dreamy with white cabinetry and a patterned tile backsplash.

9. Valspar Mountain River

Even though laundry rooms tend to be on the smaller side, that doesn't mean they don't deserve the full design treatment, including a stately wall and cabinet color. Enter Valspar's 2022 Color of the Year, Mountain River. This sophisticated navy blue shade is undeniably stunning and it's bound to be a classic long after 2022 comes to an end

10. Benjamin Moore White Dove

White Dove by Benjamin Moore routinely tops "best white paint" lists, and it is a favorite of both interior designers and homeowners alike, so we'd be remiss not to acknowledge the heavy lifting it can do in a laundry room. Pair the soft shade of white with ivory-colored washing machines, a woven seagrass hamper, lustrous brass faucet, and matching hardware for a crisp, clean washing station that you won't tire of any time soon.

11. Farrow & Ball Dutch Orange

Aiming to enliven your laundry area? Look no further than Farrow & Ball's Dutch Orange, a bright marigold paint color. Have some fun with this vibrant hue and complement it with bright green or even a patterned wallpaper. However, if you'd rather tone it down, pair it with white countertops and shades of tan or natural wood. No matter how you style this energizing paint color, washing your clothes will be infinitely more fun.