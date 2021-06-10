Here's What Our Editors Are Buying During Amazon Prime Day

If you haven't already heard, Amazon's annual two-day shopping event, Prime Day, is set to take place this June 21 and 22, and the deals are expected to be white-hot. While there are a decent amount of deals already live, our editorial team is also busy plotting out wish lists and shopping strategies. Scroll down to see what the Hunker Editors are hoping to snag on sale during Amazon Prime Day — and all of our favorite early deals on sale now.

"I don't actually have any more room for mugs in our cabinets, but that doesn't stop me. I've been looking for a rustic mug with a handle and this one seems lovely. I drink at least one cup of tea a day so I will definitely put it to good use." - Eva Recinos, Editor

"I live on a surprisingly busy street and sometimes, the noise outside my apartment continues into the night. To combat this, I've been wanting to get a noise machine and now that Amazon is offering deals on small business items, it feels like the perfect time to give this particular machine a try." — Anna Graget, Senior Lifestyle Editor

"I'm really late to the smart home security game, but I think Prime Day is a great opportunity to finally catch up. After a year of staying home all the time, it'll be nice to have an extra sense of security when I take some long overdue trips. (Now if only Amazon could send someone to help me wire this to my house, we'd be in business.)" — Jamie Birdwell-Branson, Senior Utility Editor

"Like most people, the majority of my photos are stored on my phone, computer, or the Cloud (wherever that is). But I miss the feeling of flipping through actual photo albums IRL and reminiscing with loved ones about cherished memories. So I am determined to finally download my faves and display them in this stylish photo album set. And the design is simple and uniform so they won't stick out like an eyesore on my bookcase." — Ariane Moore, Senior Design Editor

"I will definitely be taking advantage of the free prints as part of my Father's Day gift for my dad. (All Prime members can take advantage of this deal by using code ​PRINTS21​.)" — Erin Lassner, Associate Commerce Editor

"To know me is to know that my love for camping gear runs deep. There's something so fun about creating a home-away-from-home when out in the wild. I don't spend time on my phone while camping, however, I do like to know that it's powered up and available if needed. This lantern/solar phone charger keeps me connected and lit up at the same time! Also, extra points for being so cute and compact." — Laurie Gunning Grossman, Director, Editorial Operations

"Since Amazon usually has amazing discounts on small kitchen appliances during Prime Day, I'm hoping to score a deal on an espresso machine. As much as I love going to coffee shops, it'd be fun to start making my own espresso drinks, too." — Pauline Lacsamana, Associate Commerce Editor

"I'm always on the lookout for new, cute coffee table accessories and this match striker is as functional as it is aesthetic. I'll always be able to light my candles in a flash without searching for a lighter. As an added bonus, it's handmade locally in California." — Lowe Saddler, Design SEO Editor

"It's incredibly rare for a product to have five FULL stars on Amazon — there's usually at least one grump who throws off the average — but the Yeti Tundra Cooler has done the impossible. With exactly 1,973 five-star reviews, this cooler has certainly proved itself as the best. And although it's not the most affordable, I know that I'm investing in a great option for all upcoming beach, camping, and outdoor adventures (and I'm crossing my fingers that it's on sale come Prime Day). — Katie Maguire, Senior Commerce Editor