8 Coastal Hallway Ideas That Will Help You Create Vacay Vibes All Year Long

Think about coastal home decor, and you may imagine a few classic design ideas: natural textures, driftwood, shiplap walls, cool white walls, blue tones, and perhaps a striped textile thrown in as well. There's more to coastal style, though. Think beachy art, nautical touches, and a standout accessory or two. And all of those elements can work beautifully in a coastal hallway.

Advertisement

Maybe you display a seashell collection, hang your sun hat, or house the family beach bag in this corridor to prioritize functionality in addition to style.

Sound intriguing? Scroll on for eight hallway ideas that you can incorporate into your home design, whether you're soaking in the sea breeze from a coastal cottage, a beach home, or a small space nestled in the city. No ocean necessary.

1. Go big and nautical.

Bring in shiplap walls, striped benches, and boat-themed art, and you'll have beach style in a flash. Interior Impressions emphasized the coastal living in this hallway, using a crisp color scheme of white, black, and blue. To get a similar look, use oversize art as an ode to the sea, so you don't have to fill in with small trinkets that can make a narrow hall feel cluttered.

2. Incorporate natural textures like straw and rattan.

If you're aiming for a coastal entry table and front hall that's not too overstyled, pay special attention to the materials you use. Think rattan, jute, and perhaps a wall full of straw hats, just like this coastal-but-not-too-coastal design by Studio Robert McKinley. The breezy feel of the materials mimics the laidback nature of a sunset stroll on the beach. Plus, it's super practical to have your hats and binoculars ready to grab on your way out the door.

Advertisement

3. Design around a calming, coastal color scheme.

Can't you feel the sea breeze just ​looking​ at this picture? Tiffany Leigh Design created the entryway in this transitional beach home with an easy-on-the-eyes color scheme of whites, blues, and natural wood. The result is a coastal farmhouse look that's cozy and welcoming. Cute hooks help hang all the beach essentials, so you can keep your must-haves organized. And the natural textures (like wooden shades and the wicker chair) ground the space.

4. Make a gallery wall of nautical knick-knacks.

As the host and interior designer of DIY Network's ​Big Beach Builds​, Marnie Oursler of Marnie Custom Homes knows all about coastal home makeovers. So, of course, she jazzed up an otherwise simple, shiplap hallway and turned it into a mini gallery wall with flashes of gold and nods to boat living. Bring in similar brass anchors and a palm tree print for the beach cottage of your dreams.

5. Try coastal glam.

You can incorporate modern farmhouse touches and glam accents in coastal decor. Try mixing the two seemingly opposite design styles with a few key items like white paint and ocean-inspired art or wall decor. With those two factors, even ultra-modern furniture and accessories come down to earth a bit. The abstract piece in this hall from Living with Lolo features varying shades of blue and evokes coastal living without depicting outright boats or waves. The gold frame brings in a necessary bit of sparkle.

Advertisement

6. Put a beachy bench to work.

Pretty and practical is our ideal combination for any decor piece. And judging by this coastal entryway, we'd say designer Kate Lester agrees. A tall hall bench that doubles as an entry console creates the perfect place to corral the beach towels and canvas totes. The icing on the coastal cake? Shiplap, of course.

7. Go simple.

It's possible to have a coastal hallway that isn't overrun with kitschy decor. Here, Raili CA Design kept things sleek and simple with a verdant plant that adds the perfect amount of coastal color and a practical built-in for sandy shoes and the like. The striped upholstery on the cushion is a little unexpected and just nautical enough.

8. Pick a focal point.

This narrow entrance from a classic Three Birds Renovations home remodel features many aesthetic moments, but the focal point is definitely the off-centered picture window at the end of the hall. It adds natural light to the space and makes everything feel incredibly open. And fear not — if adding an entirely new window isn't feasible because of budget or renter restrictions, you can get a similar look with a large circular mirror.