How to Use the Override on a Programmable Thermostat

Image Credit: Hero Images/Hero Images/GettyImages

Too hot or too cold can be too annoying. If your environment is uncomfortable, it can be hard to focus. Your programmable thermostat makes your HVAC system simple to control, but sometimes your initial settings don't cut it. If your programmable thermostat isn't offering what you need and is locked up, you can override its system to get to the perfect temperature for your needs. Whether at home or at a hotel, knowing how to override the settings on your thermostat is a good hack to have on hand when it comes to a case of comfort.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Override a Home Honeywell Thermostat

Some wall units have a display window covered by a hard case with a window, so you'll need to pop that down to access the Honeywell programmable thermostat function keys. Most Honeywell programmable thermostats allow you to use the temperature arrows to choose a new temperature. Once you have selected the temperature, simply press the Hold button to keep the thermostat saved. This displays the word Hold on the screen and maintains that temperature indefinitely. If you want to resume the normal programmed temperatures, press the Run button to cancel the override. This should put the thermostat in a manual mode.

Technology is changing constantly. Always check online for the latest models and how to gain access to the controls for a Honeywell thermostat override.

Steps to a Trane Thermostat Override

These are fairly simple home thermostats to use and control. If they get locked up by accident or if your hotel has a Trane model, then you are in luck. Access the buttons under the front panel and choose system mode. If you place it on auto, it will heat or cool to the desired temperature.

To override a locked Trane thermostat, press the hold button down for five seconds. This should allow you to restart the thermostat at your preferred temperature.

Hack a Honeywell Thermostat

One of the more popular brands on the market for thermostats is the Honeywell. Many hotels have them as they work so well with little maintenance. But they can also make a hotel room feel freezing cold or otherwise uncomfortable regarding temperature.

If you want to change a temperature in your visiting quarters, you may need to conduct a hotel thermostat hack. Find the system key on the face of the Honeywell thermostat and press it. Once five buttons appear, press the blank center key and count to five. The screen should change to advanced settings. Change the options based on the arrow keys. If you press the number 0, it should unlock all of the keys on the screen.

Advertisement

Honeywell and Inncom thermostats work similarly. To hack these, find the display button and hold it down while you press and release the off button. Keep the display button depressed and quickly press the up arrow button. This will put you in VIP mode. Release all depressed buttons at the same time. Adjust to the desired temperature.

There are many types of Honeywell thermostats on the market. Look up the model number that can be found on the inside of the casing to find the best hack for that particular thermostat.

Temporary Thermostat Override

On some Honeywell programmable thermostats, it can be as simple as pushing the temperature button arrows up or down to change the temperature temporarily. This override usually lasts until the next scheduled temperature change, when the thermostat will go back to its normal schedule. When you make this temperature change, the screen displays the word Temporary.

Say you have a warmer temperature during the day and a cooler temperature that kicks in an hour before bedtime. If the daytime temperature seems too cold one day, you can use the arrows to adjust the temperature. At the normal time for your cooler nighttime temperature to start, the thermostat will resume that normal schedule. If you want to go back to the normal schedule before the next scheduled time period, you can hit the Run button and the thermostat will go back to the programmed schedule immediately.

If you have a smart thermostat, such as the Nest thermostat, you can often perform these same temporary or permanent changes to your thermostat settings from the app.