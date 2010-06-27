How to Change a Honeywell Thermostat From C to F

The steps for changing your thermostat from C to F depend on the type of unit you have. Image Credit: msan10/iStock/GettyImages

Honeywell thermostats have a lot of features, and they are all geared toward making the temperature in your house more comfortable. For them to work, you have to tell the thermostat what temperature you prefer, and that's difficult if the device is calibrating temperature in a scale with which you aren't familiar. For example, if you live in the United States and you want the ambient temperature to be 72 degrees, you're going to be in for a shock if the thermostat is calibrated in degrees Celsius. You'll bake, unless your heating system burns out first.

As it turns out, only Americans would have this problem with a thermostat calibrated in degrees Celsius since it's one of the last three countries in the world to use the Fahrenheit scale, the others being Liberia and Myanmar. Americans still command a giant share of the world market for HVAC equipment, though, so manufacturers like Honeywell have to include the option for switching back and forth from C to F in its thermostats. They make it easy, but the actual procedure depends on which thermostat model you have.

Honeywell Families 1000 Through 6000

The Honeywell 1000 through 6000 series of thermostats have LED screens and a series of buttons on the faceplate. In all but the 5000 and 6000 series, you enter the setup options menu by pressing the "up" button and the "down" button simultaneously and holding them until the display changes. In the 5000 and 6000 series, which have touch screens, you enter the setup mode by pressing the "up" button and the "fan" button simultaneously and holding them.

Once you're in the setup mode, if your thermostat belongs to series 1000 through 4000, you scroll through the options using the "up" button, and you change settings using the "down" button. Scroll to option 14 and use the "down" button to select "0" for Fahrenheit and "1" for Celsius. Thermostats in the 5000 and 6000 series have touch screens, and a "next" button will appear on the screen when you enter setup mode. Press it repeatedly until you get to option 14 and then use the "up" or "down" button to select "0" for Fahrenheit or "1" for Celsius.

Programming Series 8000 and 9000 Models

As Honeywell has increasingly embraced touch-screen technology, the setup procedures have changed, including the one for changing from C to F. The procedure is specific to each family of thermostats.

​8000 series:​ Press the "system" button on the touch screen and a series of blank buttons will appear at the bottom of the screen. Press and hold the middle button until the screen changes and two numbers appear, each with an "up" and "down" arrow next to it. Press the arrows next to the number on the left until you arrive at option 0320 and then press the "up" and "down" buttons next to the number on the right to change between "0" for Fahrenheit and "1" for Celsius.

​9000 series:​ Press "menu" on the touch screen, then press "preferences," and finally press "advanced preferences." Press the "next" button until you reach "temperature indication scale." Then, select either "Fahrenheit" or "Celsius." Press "done" when you've finished.

Programming More Recent Models

​Honeywell Vision Pro 8000 smart thermostat:​ This is one of the easiest models to program. Touch the "menu" button, then touch "preferences," and use the "up" and "down" arrows to scroll to "Fahrenheit/Celsius display." Follow the prompts to select either "Fahrenheit" or "Celsius" and then touch "done."

​Honeywell T1 Pro:​ Press and hold the center button ("menu") until the "advanced" menu appears. Scroll to option 125 using the "next" button and use the "edit (-)" button to scroll between "Fahrenheit" and "Celsius." Press "done" to exit.

​Honeywell Lyric T5 & T6:​ These are Wi-Fi enabled smart thermostats that are best programmed using the Honeywell Home app on your mobile device. Once you've installed the app and opened it and the thermostat has connected with your device, just press "set up now" and the app will walk you through the steps necessary to select your preferred temperature scale.