How to Program a White Rodgers Thermostat

Image Credit: Grace Cary/Moment/GettyImages

A White Rodgers thermostat can be a lifesaver in summer and winter when you find yourself with the tasks of keeping your home comfortable and your energy bill reasonable in spite of extreme seasonal temperatures. One of the most trusted thermostat brands in the United States, a White Rodgers programmable thermostat gives you the functionality to set a customized heating and cooling schedule for your home in advance based on your weekly schedule. The White Rodgers line includes basic and touchscreen thermostat models, both of which are incredibly easy to program.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

White Rodgers Thermostat Basics

As a brand of Emerson thermostats, programmable White Rodgers thermostats feature simple, user-friendly interfaces and are designed with ease of operation and energy savings in mind. Each thermostat in the line can be set to heating and cooling modes and can also be switched between automated and manual operation modes. Their most desirable feature, however, is the user's ability to set customized temperature schedules. The basic models in the line feature a standard physical button layout with a small monitor, while the touchscreen thermostats offer many of the same controls on attractive touchscreen displays of varying sizes.

Programming a Touchscreen Thermostat

White Rodgers touchscreen thermostats give you more control over your heating schedule than their basic thermostat models do. You can program a White Rodgers touchscreen thermostat in minutes by following a few simple steps:

Press "System" to turn the system on and set it to either "Heat" or " Cool" mode. Press "Menu" followed by "Set Schedule." This will open the scheduling menu. Your thermostat's schedule starts on Monday and will allow you to set a temperature for four time periods over the course of the day. Use the arrows to set your chosen time and temperature for the first period; then press "Set Schedule" to proceed. Press "Advance Day" to program the next day in the same manner. As an alternative, you can use the "Copy" function to copy your schedule to either a single day or every day of the week, pressing "Advance Day" to select an option and pressing "Copy" to set the schedule for the remaining days. Press "Run Schedule" when you've finished setting everything.

Programming a Basic Thermostat

Although basic White Rodgers thermostats lack the advanced displays of the touchscreen models, they are programmed in a similar way:

Advertisement

Begin by toggling the switch to the right of the thermostat to set the system to "Cool" or "Heat" and then press the "PRGM" button to enter the program menu. As with the touchscreen thermostats in the line, the schedule starts on Monday and allows for the scheduling of four time periods that are set to your chosen time and temperature. Select the desired temperature with the up and down arrows, pressing the "Time" button to set the time to which you want that temperature keyed. Press the "PRGM" button when you're ready to proceed to the next day and set it up as desired. Press the "Run" button when you're done and your schedule is complete.