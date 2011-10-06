How to Change the Temperature on a Honeywell Thermostat

Image Credit: Bruce Peter Morin/iStock/GettyImages

Honeywell makes basic thermostats with temperatures that can easily be changed. The company also makes programmable thermostats that allow you to warm or cool your house automatically. Even if you buy a programmable thermostat, you can still make changes to it by using the edit function.

Changing the Temperature

To modify the temperature on a basic Honeywell thermostat, just hit the up or down buttons. But when the seasons change, or when you just need a change, even with a programmable thermostat, you're not stuck with the temperatures you've already programmed into your thermostat.

Touch the menu tab on your programmable thermostat, then hit schedule. Each day or period will be displayed. Choose the period you want to set your thermostat for, whether it's a select day of the week or a time period of one or more days. Use the plus and minus icons to set the time in 15-minute increments.

Next, touch the temperature tab. That will allow you to adjust to the heating or cooling temperature you want. Touch the select tab, but don't let it go right away. Continue to hold it until it reads "done." Then touch select again to save your new temperature reading.

Overriding Your Current Temperature

Maybe it's a really hot day and you want to cool your living space off a bit more than usual. Or maybe you've just come in from a day in the cold, and you want your home to be a bit warmer than normal. In either case, you don't want to mess with your programmed temperatures.

You can temporarily override the setting simply by increasing or decreasing your temperature setting. Doing this won't permanently alter your thermostat settings. The word "temporary" will flash on the display. That temperature will remain until the programmed time for the temperature change begins, and your thermostat will revert back to its programmed setting.

If you want to temporarily keep the temperature above or below the programmed setting, press the hold tab to hold the new setting indefinitely. When you do this, you'll see the word "hold" on the screen. Once you decide to return to your programmed setting, press the "run" tab, and that will cancel the override. Remember that once you change the temperature setting, the thermostat will then show the current temperature until the room warms or cools to its newly set temperature.

Why Program Your Thermostat?

According to Energy Star, a properly used programmable thermostat saves an average of $180 annually in energy costs. Lowering the energy usage while you're sleeping or out of the house prevents you from unnecessarily heating or cooling a space you're not using.

The newest programmable thermostats feature seven-day digital options, touch screens and default settings that make it easy to return your heating and cooling schedule to the preferred settings. You may even be able to program your thermostat from afar using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

When you're buying a programmable thermostat, make sure it's compatible with your existing HVAC system. There are options as far as schedules, so look for the schedule that works for you. There are basic thermostats that automatically adjust daily temperatures, seven-day thermostats that allow you to schedule a full week and five-two day thermostats that allow for weekday and weekend settings.