How to Use a Honeywell AC Control

Proper use of a Honeywell air conditioning thermostat will program your house to stay cool when you want it to, whether you're home or not. Programmable thermostats are easy to use when you follow the manufacturer's directions. You can also get WiFi programmable thermostats.

Choosing the Schedule

When configuring a Honeywell AC control thermostat, you'll need to make sure the thermostat is compatible with your home air conditioning system. To set this up, it's important to follow the directions exactly. Once the thermostat is installed and hooked to the power source, press the Up or Down keys to set the month, day, year and time.

Choose whether your system is a single-stage heat and cool system, multistage heat and cool, type of heat pump or cool only. When setting the controls, press Schedule to set your cooling schedule. Using the Up and Down keys, select the temperature you want.

Using the day and time keys, choose what temperature you want. You can choose whether you want to program the thermostat for a single day or multiple days. The Next key will advance you to the next function, and the Done key saves your setting and exits.

Setting the Schedule

The Honeywell 7-Day Programmable Thermostat allows you to set the thermostat by selecting the year, month and day. From this, you can choose the settings you want according to the calendar. Cycle through the thermostat answering the questions, being as specific as you want. You can even set your thermostat to automatically change when daylight saving time starts and stops.

When programming a Honeywell thermostat, you'll likely have multiple time periods to adjust the temperature, such as Wake, Leave, Return and Sleep. You can cancel the Leave and Return settings on weekends. To adjust the schedule, press Schedule, then Edit, then Select Day. Once you've done that, press Next Step twice, then press up or down to set the Wake time for your chosen days.

Then press Next Step again, bypassing the Heat setting if there is one. When you reach the Cool setting, press the Up or Down keys to choose the cool temperature for the desired time period. Repeat these steps for Leave, Return and Sleep for weekdays. For weekends, choose those days and the desired Wake, Leave, Return and Sleep Times. Then press Done to save and exit.

More on Programming the Thermostat

Even though you've programmed your thermostat to a set temperature, you can override the settings by pressing the Up or Down keys to change the current setting. The new temperature will remain until the next time setting. If you want to cancel the temporary setting, press Use Schedule.

To permanently change the schedule, press the Up or Down keys, then press Hold. That will keep the temperature at the desired setting. You can manually press the Up or Down keys to change that setting as well. If you want to revert to your previous temperature setting, just press Use Schedule to cancel the hold, and your previous schedule will resume.

Honeywell's other programmable thermostats have very similar settings. Besides the 7-Day Thermostat, Honeywell offers the 5-1-1 Day, the 5-2 Day and the 1 Week programmable thermostats. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can save up to 10 percent of your cooling costs per year when you increase your cooling settings using a programmable thermostat.