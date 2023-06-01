The start of June marks the beginning of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. To celebrate and uplift the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community, it's important to understand the history of LGBTQ+ civil rights in the United States and to recognize how the fight for equality is still ongoing. Yes, same-sex couples can marry in every state, but LGBTQ+ Americans are currently facing an unprecedented deluge of legislative attacks.

In 2023 alone, Republican lawmakers in various states have introduced a staggering 490 anti-LGBTQ+ bills, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Many of these bills take aim at the freedoms of drag artists, queer youth, and transgender people, jeopardizing their equality under the law and acceptance in the eyes of the American public. Some, including an expansion of Florida's infamous "Don't Say Gay" measure, have already been signed into law.

Although this political climate is disheartening, there is reason to have hope. Organizations like the ACLU, Transgender Law Center, and Lambda Legal work tirelessly to contest anti-LGBTQ+ bills and advance equality for the queer community. Consider donating to these organizations to support their vital efforts — and while you're at it, why not support an LGBTQ+-owned business?

Below, find 60+ queer- or trans-owned home and lifestyle businesses to patronize during Pride Month and beyond.

Furniture

A. Miyuki Studio: Commission this Brooklyn-based furniture and home goods designer for simple, organic wooden tables, stools, bed frames, and cutting boards.

Coming Soon: With a brick-and-mortar location in New York City's ultra-cool Lower East Side, this furniture and decor retailer stocks trendy pieces that emphasize "creative, emerging, and authentic" design.

Jonathan Adler: There's a reason Jonathan Adler is a household name in the world of interior design. The beloved designer's furniture line, which features chairs, sofas, sectionals, and credenzas, packs a colorful punch while retaining an upscale feel.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams: Since 1989, this stalwart furniture company has designed and manufactured elegant, high-quality pieces for every room in your home. Its co-founders care deeply about advancing LGBTQ+ equality and regularly give back to the community.

Roger + Chris: Co-founded by husbands Roger Hazard and Chris Stout-Hazard, this furniture company boasts customizable, American-made sleepers, sofas, sectionals, and chairs designed with durability in mind.

Sophie Collé Design: Brooklyn-based furniture designer Sophie Collé infuses color, whimsy, and a camp sensibility into her retro-inspired pieces. Case in point: her cow-print tissue box.

TRNK NYC: Shop this New York City-based luxury furniture retailer for sleek and modern tables, couches, sectionals, and area rugs.

Voidfill Studio: Brooklyn-based designer Sebastian Bidegain's eye-catching blankets, lamps, and clocks will add a playful, futuristic touch to any space.

Wallpaper and Textiles

Anthony George Home: Drawing inspiration from his travels around the world, founder Anthony Gianacakos designs boldly patterned, high-saturation fabrics and wallpaper perfect for any maximalist's home.

Bobby Berk: Fans of Netflix's ‌Queer Eye‌ reboot will love the chic, earth-toned wallpaper and rugs from the mind of Bobby Berk, the fab five's resident interior expert.

MINNA: This home goods retailer boasts a wide variety of items, but its impressive selection of textiles — think blankets, rugs, and throw pillows all made ethically by artisans who use traditional techniques — is a standout offering. Shop MINNA online or in person at its physical storefront in Hudson, New York.

Rainbow Sheep: Add a little LGBTQ+ pride to your couch or bedroom with Rainbow Sheep's line of queer-themed slogan pillow covers.

Show & Tell: This Oakland-based company sells many boho-inspired, lovingly made textiles, including patchwork pillowcases, wall hangings, and one-of-a-kind quilts.

Suay Sew Shop: This Los Angeles-based company uses deadstock and recycled materials to create unique blankets, pillow covers, tea towels, aprons, and more. Its core values include reducing textile waste and advocating for garment workers' rights.

Wall Art and Decor

Abby Sloan: Chicago-based painter Abby Sloan sells originals and prints of her cheery, saturated paintings, which depict everything from supple femme figures to classic cocktails.

Art by Cheyne: Artist Cheyne Gallarde's comic book-inspired prints reimagine LGBTQ+ legends — think ‌RuPaul's Drag Race‌ queens, contemporary musicians, and real-life historical figures — as superheroes. Come for the pop-culture references and stay for the punchy colors.

artqueerhabibi: This digital artist has amassed a large following on Instagram for his beautiful depictions of queer and trans Arab people. As Them reported, he shares and sells his work anonymously since he lives in a region where being openly LGBTQ+ is incredibly dangerous.

Ash + Chess: Co-founded by partners Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham, this stationery company sells uplifting greeting cards, art prints, stickers, and T-shirts in distinctive retro color palettes.

Bill Crisafi: Visual artist Bill Crisafi draws inspiration from drag, the occult, and the "dark history" of his home state of Massachusetts, according to his website. His fine art prints are equal parts eerie and sassy.

BLK MKT Vintage: Based out of a brick-and-mortar storefront in historic Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, this vintage retailer offers a curated selection of one-of-a-kind home decor and furnishings that reflect Black culture.

Domestic Domestic: As the name suggests, Domestic Domestic stocks a variety of American-made office supplies, home decor items, and miscellaneous accouterments. Its wide selection of wall art, including maps, pennants, and hangings, will round out any gallery wall.

John Elliot Knits: Michigan-based multimedia artist John Elliot designs colorful tapestries, stickers, and hand-knitted charms. Many of his delightful creations depict queer people kissing or in love.

Junebug and Darlin: Shop this Portland-based brand for embroidery supplies and beginner-friendly cross-stitch kits featuring cutesy patterns and cheeky slogans.

Ladyfingers Letterpress: This Colorado Springs-based stationery and home goods retailer sells thoughtfully designed greeting cards, wall calendars, posters, and tea towels among many other offerings.

Lockwood: Owner Mackenzi Farquer opened Lockwood's first location in 2013 in Astoria, New York, where she lives with her wife and child. The company now sells its eclectic assortment of home and lifestyle goods online and at six brick-and-mortar stores throughout the Big Apple. From punny dish towels to bold blankets, Lockwood has something for everyone.

Kitchen

Darling Spring: This online retailer boasts a wide array of home goods made by women artists and designers. Its wide selection of colorful, Bauhaus-inspired enamel products and kitchenware will jazz up any counter.

Delphinium Home: Residents of Hell's Kitchen, one of New York City's famed "gayborhoods," love this one-stop storefront for kitschy gifts and home decor. Its kitchen goods — including gay slogan mugs, sassy dish towels, and staple cocktail glasses — are particularly delightful.

The Gay Bar Shop: Shop this pop culture-savvy home and apparel brand for mugs, coasters, and cutting boards featuring quotes from your favorite movies and TV shows. (Who wouldn't want a "These gays, they're trying to murder me!" cheese board?)

Quite Nice Shop: This Oakland-based vintage retailer sells all sorts of fun trinkets, but its one-of-a-kind crystal pieces — think knife rests, cups, bowls, and candle holders — steal the show.

The Riley/Land Collection: Founder Joseph Riley Land has curated a sprawling selection of specialty foods and wooden kitchenware, including bowls, plates, utensils, rolling pins, and cutting boards.

Two Tree Studios: Founded by artist and designer Allison E. Samuels, Two Tree Studios sells stunning minimalist plates, bowls, vessels, and sculptures.

Food and Drink

Cowgirl Creamery: On a charcuterie board kick? You'll adore this California-based artisanal cheesemaker, which sells curated cheese bundles online and individual cheeses at brick-and-mortar retailers throughout the U.S.

Diaspora Co.: Revamp your spice rack with products from Diaspora Co., which sells ultra-fresh, ethically sourced spices and is committed to decolonizing the spice trade. Its best-selling bundle includes single-origin turmeric, black pepper, and chili.

Equator Coffees: Co-founded by partners Helen Russell and Brooke McDonnell in 1995, this beloved coffee roaster sells high-quality, ethically sourced beans. It was the first coffee company in the state of California to receive B Corp certification.

Rancho Gordo: Plant-based foodies swear by Rancho Gordo's wide selection of ethically farmed heirloom beans in varieties indigenous to North and South America.

Shaquanda's Hot Pepper Sauce: This company originated as part of a drag number by Shaquanda — the drag queen alter-ego of founder Andre Springer — who debuted her first homemade hot sauce at Brooklyn's Bushwig drag festival in 2013. Springer's creation was so popular that he decided to turn it into a business, and he has been making new, innovative blends ever since.

Stonewall Kitchen: Stock up on jams, dips, nut butters, oils, and syrups from this ubiquitous food brand, which began at a humble farmer's market stand in New Hampshire in 1991.

Ceramics

Ashé Ceramics: Founder Jas Spitzer-Smith began working with clay to connect with their ancestral roots. Their bold, geometric planters and wall art pay homage to the West African diaspora.

Chicago Queer Creations: Multimedia artist Leo Fletcher makes colorful, maximalist ceramics and embroideries, including vulva wall art, boob teacups, and hot dog pipes.

Coco Spadoni: Seattle-based ceramicist Coco Spadoni sells mugs, cups, and planters in funky patterns and subdued hues.

K Dawn Clay: Many of ceramicist Katherine Dawn's cheery mugs, planters, ornaments, and wall hangings depict scenic landscapes and flowers.

Keraclay: Founder Virginia Felix makes ceramic vases, tableware, and lighting fixtures. Shop her fluid, sculptural designs on her website or at national retailers like West Elm, Wayfair, and Madewell.

Lyon Lips Ceramics: Proudly "queer- + woman-owned," this Portland, Oregon-based pottery studio sells chic planters, mugs, and platters in rich, earthy tones.

Mud Witch: Founder Viviana Matsuda first turned to pottery while processing the loss of her father, a ceramicist. She quickly fell in love, and over time, her passion project blossomed into Mud Witch, a pottery studio brimming with lovingly made mugs, planters, bowls, and plates.

Beauty

Alder New York: Give your skin care routine a revamp with the luxe offerings of this genderless, ingredient-focused product line from co-founders Nina Zilka and David Krause.

Beekman 1802: Partners Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge began making goat milk soaps and lotions for fun at their home in upstate New York. Their neighbors raved about the soaps' skin-soothing properties, which led them to explore selling their creations. That blossomed into Beekman 1802, their popular skin care and body care line.

Malin+Goetz: This popular brand's beauty, skin care, and hair products are stocked at many luxury hotels — and for good reason. They're made of high-quality ingredients and are safe for sensitive skin.

Noto Botanics: This clean beauty brand makes cleansers, moisturizers, fragrance oils, and makeup products for patrons of all genders. (I swear by its Agender Oil, which conditions beautifully and smells oh-so luxe.)

That Witch Apothecary: New York City-based That Witch Apothecary makes "affordable and luxurious" candles, bath products, and ritual goods. Its products are 100% vegan and are sold in sustainable packaging.

Lifestyle and Travel

Arium Botanicals: Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, this one-stop plant shop sells everything you could possibly need to add some greenery to your space, including planters, gardening supplies, and straight-up houseplants.

House of Intuition: Co-founded by partners Marlene Vargas and Alex Naranjo, this Los Angeles-based spiritual shop sells ritual candles, tarot decks, and altar tools perfect for any modern witch.

Humboldt House: From ritual candles to oil diffusers, planters, paper goods, and personal care products, there's something for everyone at this Chicago-based feminist gift shop.

Roverlund: Pet owners will dig Roverlund's durable, streetwear-inspired dog carriers, crates, and weekender bags, all designed by fashion media executive Jamie Knowles.

Telfar: Telfar Clemens, the designer behind the ubiquitous, accessibly priced "Bushwick Birkin," also makes trendy travel gear. His vegan leather bags drop in small quantities and sell out notoriously quickly, so sign up for the brand's email list to be notified when more duffle bags become available.

Candles

Bijou Candles: Wives Alaina and Jocelyn co-founded Bijou Candles to marry their love of fine fragrances, witty pop-culture references, and "witchy vibes." Their playful creations pay homage to iconic musicians, movie characters, and fictional witches.

Boy Smells: Co-founded by partners Matthew Herman and David Kien, this popular brand boasts elegant candles, room sprays, and fine fragrances in elevated, ungendered scents.

CTOAN: Founder Jodyann Morgan uses candles to celebrate the beauty of Black plus-size bodies. Her 3D-printed designs are so gorgeous that you won't even want to burn them!

Edgewater Candles: This Chicago-based company uses recycled Mason jars, soy wax, and phthalate-free fragrances for all of its creations. Grab a candle that corresponds with your zodiac sign, or if you're in the Windy City, sign up for an in-person candlemaking class.

Les Loups Candle Co.: Based in New York's Hudson Valley, this candlemaker sells luxuriously scented candles designed to be used during meditation or manifestation practices. Its entire Witch Please line is energetically charged by reiki masters and hand-poured during new and full moons.

Nose Best: This brand's punny name says all you need to know about its cheeky soy wax candles, which reference everything from sexting to astrology.

Queer Candle Co.: This Philadelphia-based candlemaker sells hand-poured, small-batch soy wax candles in fragrances inspired by the natural world. The company also donates 10% of its profits to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, a grassroots legal organization that serves the transgender community.

The Sisters Stoned: Bravo fans, rejoice! This Chicago-based company has created the ‌Real Housewives‌-inspired candles of your dreams. Co-founders and self-described "pop culture freaks" Keenan and Steven design their own fragrances and pour their soy wax candles by hand.

