13 Pride Items to Help You Celebrate and Give Back

With Pride Month in full swing, it's time to celebrate and honor the LGBTQ+ community. In addition to donating directly to organizations and shopping from LGBTQ+-owned businesses, there are plenty of brands showing support by giving a portion of proceeds to causes like The Trevor Project, Center for Black Equity, and more. Check out 13 items you can buy — from sonic toothbrushes to CBD gumdrops — to help you give back while celebrating Pride Month, below.

The dentist-founded brand reimagined its Sonic Toothbrush with a colorful design inspired by the Progress Pride Flag as part of its Gleaming with Pride campaign. When you buy the limited-edition toothbrush, 100% of profits will go to the Center for Black Equity​.​

When you shop the Pottery Barn's Goods That Give Back Pride collection — including a doormat, catchall tray, and mug — 25% of the purchase price will benefit The Trevor Project.

Celebrate Pride Month with a beautiful bouquet of rainbow roses. Throughout June, 20% of net profits from the limited-edition Pride Collection will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

A portion of sales from Seattle Chocolate's Pride Truffle Bag will benefit the GSBA (Washington State's LGBTQ and allied chamber of commerce) Scholarship fund, which awards scholarships to LGBTQ and allied students who exhibit leadership qualities and are active in their communities.

The Pansy candle was inspired by the reclamation of the term to give back to the LGBTQ+ community. Net profits from the candle — which has bright and fruity top notes of lemon, orange, black cherry, and raspberry — will be donated to GLSEN.

Test out nine unique wines and give back during Pride Month with Vinebox's limited-edition rainbow box wine set. All of the profits from the first 500 boxes sold will be donated to the SF LGBT Center.

In partnership with Laverne Cox, SodaStream created a limited-edition sparkling water maker with a matte black design and six colorful markers so you can decorate your SodaStream and create your own "Rainbow Story." A portion of the proceeds will be donated to ILGA World.

Make Pride extra sweet with mini cupcakes from Baked by Melissa. When you buy the limited-edition set, 10% of net proceeds will benefit The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center in New York City.

A portion of your purchase of the Hedley & Bennett Pride Apron will go to the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Culinary Arts program, which supports culinary training and job placement for up to 100 students in the LGBTQ+ community each year.

When you buy Neon Lace Company's best-selling Unicorn Oven Mitt, $2 of each sale will go to The Okra Project.

Half of the profits of this limited-edition CBD gumdrop set will be donated to LA Pride.

The Colorado-based snack brand is donating 100% of profits to PFLAG and The Center on Colfax.