21 Thoughtful Gifts That Give Back for the Holidays

The holidays are approaching quickly, but you still have time to shop for your loved ones. Our thoughtful gift guide provides a great assortment of gifts, from skin care products to cozy socks. And an added benefit is that these gifts give back to charitable and impactful causes. Scroll down to shop gifts that also give back.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Gifts That Give Back

The Black-Owned Spotlight gift box contains a variety of treats, foods, and coffee from various Black-owned businesses. Each featured brand supports causes and individuals, including the Food Equality Initiative, domestic youth, agricultural biodiversity, employment training, healthy lifestyles, and meal donations.

Advertisement

These coffee socks are the perfect gift for the coffee enthusiast in your life. Each purchase from Conscious Step contributes to nonprofits. These socks contribute to Habitat for Humanity, supporting those who are experiencing housing insecurity.

Advertisement

Save big and give back to a charitable cause by purchasing The Giving Back Pack. For each pack sold, Farmacy Beauty donates 20 meals to Feeding America, "the nation's largest hunger-relief organization." Each pack contains a cleansing balm, toner, serum, and moisturizer.

Advertisement

Lucky Feather supports the nonprofit The Pad Project, which works to "end period stigma and to empower women worldwide." Five dollars will be given to The Pad Project for each bracelet sold.

Advertisement

This cozy oversized sweatshirt is sure to make the holidays even more relaxing. Every Ivory Ella purchase contributes to elephant conservation.

Advertisement

These mini puffy notebooks are the perfect stocking stuffer. Yoobi donates a school supply item to a child in need for every product purchased.

Advertisement

Choose from inspirational sayings such as "Be The Change," "Fear Not," "Hope," "Inspire," "Loved," "Never Give Up," and "Strength." Every mug purchased provides "one week of safe, clean water to someone in need" through the Water for Good organization.

Advertisement

Bombas works to give products to those in need, including giving to overnight shelters, transitional living facilities, street outreach programs, rehabilitation centers, title one schools, and medical service professionals. Since this is a two-pack of slippers, two slippers will be donated.

Advertisement

Global Goods Partners features various handmade products from women artisans around the world. Purchases of the square gold mango wood coasters help Asha Handicrafts to "provide primary health care, tuition support, leadership training, women's rights education, and other social programs to artisans in India."

Advertisement

A cloth gift bag and an encouragement letter are included with the ornament. The Festive Farm Co. supports various charities, including the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, One Warm Coat, the American Cancer Society, Samaritan's Purse, The Salvation Army, Rest Yourself Family Ministries, and the National Audubon Society.

The Discover Hope Gift Set comes with two gift-wrapped necklaces, a pair of gift-wrapped earrings, and a story of how your purchase contributed to someone in need. The Starfish Project is committed to helping women escape human trafficking in Asia.

This gift is great for employees or co-workers since there is an option to add a customized logo. Proceeds from Lula's Garden are donated to water.org, which provides safe water to communities in need.

This throw blanket is eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, and soft as ever. Purchasing the Weeping Willow Reversible Alpaca Throw helps "artisans and communities in South America to promote social and economic advancement."

This Etsy shop gives 10% of your purchase to nonprofits that support animals and work to eliminate animal cruelty.

A lavender diffuser is sure to bring calmness during a busy holiday season. Bright Endeavors employs young mothers in their job training program. They aim to "empower young moms, their kids, and our communities."

Give your loved one or close friend an essential self-care product. Thistle Farms has worked for 25 years to help women escape and heal from sex trafficking, addiction, and prostitution.

Each Lingua Franca Eye Mask is handstitched with your choice of embroidery phrase and thread color. Embroidered eye masks are $100, and nonembroidered eye masks are $60. The brand donates to various charities and causes, including the Anti-Racism Fund, the Children's Health Fund, the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and many more.

"Simple" and "bold" are two words to describe this gift. Refugee-owned brand Wear The Peace donates one clothing item for every clothing item sold and gives 100% of proceeds from accessories and caps to humanitarian organizations.

Give your loved one the ultimate coffee-lovers dream with three blends, a mug, and a tote bag from Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. The mugs come in orange or navy, and you have a choice of either whole beans or ground coffee. Grounds & Hounds supports animal shelters and rescue organizations.

If you have a friend or loved one who absolutely loves chocolate, this is the gift for them. The Sweater Weather Gift Set includes three truffle bars (Hot Buttered Rum, Toffee Sea Salt, Winter Orange Spice), a gift box, and a white chocolate and candy cane lollipop. Seattle Chocolate gives 10% of its net profits to Girls Inc., which inspires "all girls to be strong, smart, and bold."

Vahdam is committed to investing in renewable energy, education for tea growers' children, and recycling. The certified organic tea set is currently 30% off, and you can make 45 cups each. The set includes Sweet Himalayan Detox Green Tea, Earl Grey Masala Chai Tea, and Saffron Premium Masala Chai Tea.