IKEA Is Donating Its Rainbow Bag Sales to Support LGBTQ+ Youth Experiencing Houselessness

It's officially Pride Month, and like so many brands, IKEA is making a concerted effort to honor, celebrate, and support the LGBTQ+ community. While doing so is a year-long imperative, June offers an annual opportunity to underscore the importance of continuing to protect a historically marginalized group that continues to face injustices in 2023.

As part of this imperative, IKEA U.S. has partnered with True Colors United, an organization focused on providing solutions for houselessness in the LGBTQ+ youth community. Throughout June, 100% of the sales (up to $50K) of IKEA's iconic Storstomma Bag will go directly to True Colors United to support LGBTQ+ youth experiencing houselessness.

In a press release, IKEA reports that LGBTQ+ youth are 120% more likely to experience houselessness than non-LGBTQ+ peers. So, while this partnership with True Colors United is a commendable Pride promotion, IKEA understands that supporting the LGBTQ+ community is far more than a month-long mission. That's why IKEA works to influence public policy on LGBTQ+ inclusion issues by opposing restrictive federal and state legislation through public statements and private advocacy against harmful legislation.

By that same token, IKEA U.S. publicly supports positive legislation, such as the Respect for Marriage Act, which passed in 2022 and established a federal standard recognizing same-sex marriage.

While purchasing a Storstomma Bag this month is a small way to give back and show your support of LGBTQ+ youth, finding other ways to do so throughout the year is critical to making meaningful, long-lasting change.

