Our Favorite Brands Giving Back This Giving Tuesday

By Pauline Lacsamana November 29, 2022
Not only is today prime time for scoping out extended Cyber Week deals, but it's also a perfect opportunity to give back while you shop. On the Tuesday following Black Friday (better known as Giving Tuesday), brands typically give back by donating to charities of their choice. And it turns out a bunch of our favorite home and lifestyle brands are getting involved. Check out 18 of our top Giving Tuesday picks below.

18 Brands Giving Back During Giving Tuesday

1. Anthropologie

Anthro is donating 100% of all candle proceeds (both in-store and online) to YoungArts, an organization that supports young artists.

Our pick:Capri Blue Volcano Mercury Glass Jar Candle, $36

2. Baloo Living

Baloo Living is donating 100% of the profits of the Hope Rose Weighted Blanket to The Ladies of Hope Ministries, a nonprofit that aims to end poverty and incarceration of women and girls.

Our pick:Hope Rose Throw Weighted Blanket by Baloo, starting at $179

3. Our Place

For every purchase through the end of the year, Our Place will donate 10 meals to Feeding America, an organization whose mission is to end hunger in the United States.

Our pick:Always Pan, $145

4. Moon Juice

With every order, you can donate 1% to one of the following organizations:

  • Girls Inc.: An organization that supports and educates girls
  • Surf Rider: An organization that protects oceans and beaches
  • Summaeverythang: An artist-run community center that donates and delivers fresh produce in the South Central Los Angeles area
  • Sustainable Harvest: A nonprofit that supports sustainable farming

Our pick:Magnesi-Om, $42

5. Material

Not only can you get 20% off sitewide, but you can also donate a portion of your discount to The Lower East Side Girls Club.

Our pick:The reBoard, $35

6. Outer

Outer will plant a tree for every new Instagram follower it gets on Giving Tuesday.

Our pick:Fire Pit Table Cooking Set, $4,150

7. Compartés

When you buy a Care Bears Rainbow Chocolate Bar, the brand will donate 10% of all sales to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation.

Our pick:Care Bears Rainbow Chocolate Bar, $9.95

8. Homedics

Score 25% off the Drift smart sandscape machine and a portion of the sale will be donated to the nonprofit mental health organization Bring Change to Mind.

Our pick:Drift, $399.99

9. House of Marley

House of Marley will donate 100% of profits today to One Tree Planted, an organization that plants trees all over the world.

Our pick:Get Together 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $249.99

10. Stoney Clover Lane

All the net proceeds of the new Ava collection will be donated to Salood, an organization that supports families impacted by pediatric cancer.

Our pick:Ava Blue Mini Tote Bag, $158

11. MINNIDIP

MINNIDIP will donate $5 from every order to No Kid Hungry — an organization that aims to end child hunger in the United States — through the end of the year.

Our pick:The Arched Checker Luxe Inflatable Chaise Lounger, $55

12. Goodly

Shop curated gift boxes and 5% of the revenue will be donated to Girls, Inc., an organization that supports and educates girls.

Our pick:Self-Care Day Gift Box, $102

13. JIGGY Studio

For every puzzle you buy, 25% off the sale goes directly to the artist who created it.

Our pick:Bess' House by Allison Hall, $39

14. Cloud Paper

When you order from Cloud Paper today, the brand will plant a tree in partnership with One Tree Planted.

Our pick:Swish Cloth (3-pack), $17.99

15. Hydros

Hydros is donating 1% of each sale to Oceanic Global, an organization that aims to protect the ocean.

Our pick:Glass Slim Pitcher, $35

16. Vitruvi

Vitruvi is teaming up with Beam to let customers donate 1% of their order to one of the following organizations:

  • Casa Teresa: An organization that supports pregnant women in need
  • Ali Forney Center: An organization that fights homelessness in the LGBTQIA2S+ community
  • Environmental Working Group: An organization that focuses on education and research on "agricultural subsidies, toxic chemicals, drinking water pollutants, and corporate accountability."
  • Black Girl Ventures: An organization that supports Black and Brown woman-identifying founders in their businesses

Our pick:Stone Essential Oil Diffuser, $123

17. Boisson

Non-alcoholic brand Boisson is donating 5% of orders to The Mental Health Coalition, an organization that aims to end the stigma around mental health.

Our pick:Ghia Signature Non-Alcoholic Apéritif, $38

18. Brooke & Lou

Brooke & Lou is donating 20% of all proceeds made today to the Alzheimer's Association.

Our pick:Ceramic Berry Containers (set of 4), $40

