10 Midcentury Must-Buys From Article's Outdoor Sale

By Apr 26, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

The weather's warming, the snow is melting, and for the first time ever, Article has marked down hundreds of outdoor products. With steep discounts on tons of the brand's best-selling items, there is truly no better time than the present to deck out your outdoor space in style. From sofas and lounge chairs to dining tables and stools, here are our top 10 picks from The Great Outdoors Sale.

Article Murrel Sectional Set

Save $1,115 on this ridiculously good-looking sectional set.

Article Corvos Ottoman

Add a pop of color to your space for $100 off.

Article Rutbeek Umbrella

Secure your summertime shade with this timeless outdoor umbrella that's usually $449.

Article Atica Dining Table for 6

Prep for summertime dinner parties with this solid Acacia wood classic for $200 off.

Article Kera Coffee Table

This effortlessly cool ceramic tile table is currently $150 off.

Article Kotelu Sofa

$200 off this luxe walnut couch? We'll take it!

Article Aeri Lounge Chair

Add a touch of boho with this statement-making chair down from $649.

Article Callais Sectional

Host the masses with this stunning sectional that's currently over $1,000 off.

Article Whitney Dining Table for 4

Save $200 on this industrial-inspired concrete table.

Article Murrel Chaise Lounge

Live a life of luxury when you score this chaise lounge for over $300 off.

