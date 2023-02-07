The 9 Best Finds From IKEA's New Outdoor Arrivals for Spring 2023

As the bitter winter trudges on, it's no surprise that many of us are dreaming of warm spring days. Whether you're looking to do a backyard refresh, a good spring cleaning, or are just browsing to see if inspiration strikes, IKEA is always there for you. Luckily, the retailer just released a whole bunch of new arrivals perfect for any outdoor space — at a reasonable price.
The beloved IKEA is now offering wooden seating, outdoor couches, quirky lighting, and planters, among others, in preparation for sunnier days. So, we rounded up a few of our favorite picks below to get you started.
Video of the Day
If you're mesmerized by these pieces, you can check out the full list of new arrivals here.