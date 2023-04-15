11 Target Finds For an Easy (and Affordable) Spring Home Refresh

By April 15, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

New season, new excuse to refresh the look and feel of your home. This spring, Target's newest set of homewares makes an excellent case to do just that. One quick scroll through the retailer's new arrivals section and you'll find tons of pieces that signal a few things: Brighter days and warmer weather are very much on the horizon. Ahead, we've rounded up 11 of our favorite Target products to breathe life, color, and florals into every inch of your abode. Just keep scrolling to shop.

11 Spring Home Finds at Target

1. Opalhouse x Jungalow Printed Cotton Percale Sheet Set

Opalhouse x Jungalow Printed Cotton Percale Sheet Set

2. Threshold x Studio McGee Maple Artificial Tree

Threshold x Studio McGee Maple Artificial Tree

3. Opalhouse Candle Floral Print Plum Blush

Opalhouse Floral Print Plum Blush Candle

4. Threshold x Studio McGee Tall Vase With Handle

Threshold x Studio McGee Tall Vase with Handle

5. Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Gingham Bamboo-Melamine Serve Bowl With Wood Lid and Utensils

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Gingham Bamboo-Melamine Serve Bowl

6. Threshold Cotton Oven Mitt and Pot Holder Set

Threshold Cotton Oven Mitt and Pot Holder Set

7. Threshold x Studio McGee Costa Mesa Round Rattan Wrapped Accent Table

Threshold x Studio McGee Costa Mesa Round Rattan Wrapped Accent Table

8. Opalhouse x Jungalow Stone Pyramid Bookends (set of 2)

Opalhouse x Jungalow Stone Pyramid Bookends (set of 2)

9. Threshold Fruit Bowl Unframed Wall Canvas (8" x 10")

Threshold Fruit Bowl Unframed Wall Canvas (8" x 10")

10. Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Bold Stripe Indoor/Outdoor French Floor Cushion

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Bold Stripe Indoor/Outdoor French Floor Cushion

11. Threshold Small Fern in Modern Pot

Threshold Small Fern in Modern Pot

