11 Target Finds For an Easy (and Affordable) Spring Home Refresh

New season, new excuse to refresh the look and feel of your home. This spring, Target's newest set of homewares makes an excellent case to do just that. One quick scroll through the retailer's new arrivals section and you'll find tons of pieces that signal a few things: Brighter days and warmer weather are very much on the horizon. Ahead, we've rounded up 11 of our favorite Target products to breathe life, color, and florals into every inch of your abode. Just keep scrolling to shop.