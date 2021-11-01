21 Black H&M Home Items for Year-Round Goth Decor

By Anna Gragert November 1, 2021
Just because Halloween has come to pass, that doesn't mean you have to stop embracing the goth side of life. After all, there are plenty of dark and sometimes spooky home decor items that will look chic while displayed in your home all year round. For proof, we have the following black H&M Home decor items that will help you embrace goth vibes in your space.

1. Large Scented Candle With Lid, $17.99

2. Tall Candlestick, $12.99

3. Washed Linen Tablecloth, $49.99

4. Teaspoons (4-pack), $9.99

5. Porcelain Plate, $3.99

6. Linen King/Queen Duvet Cover Set, $129

7. Poster, $8.99

8. Large Bamboo Candle Lantern, $34.99

9. Large Pedestal Plant Pot, $49.99

10. Marble Soap Dish, $34.99

11. Handmade Wall Storage Basket, $9.99

12. Mango Wood Knob, $4.99

13. Metal Watering Can, $34.99

14. Bath Mat, $34.99

15. Stoppered Carafe, $24.99

16. Faux Leather Placemat, $9.99

17. Metal Storage Basket, $14.99

18. Clear Glass Makeup Organizer, $24.99

19. Washcloths (3-pack), $12.99

20. Ceramic Bowls (4-pack), $9.99

21. Waffled Bathrobe, $34.99

Anna Gragert

Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com

