These 4 Beloved Desserts Are Returning to Trader Joe’s

Everyone who shops at Trader Joe's seems to have their go-to snack items — from Joe Joe's to dark chocolate-covered almond butter cups, and it can be a total vibe killer when your favorites get pulled from the shelves. However, in the latest episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan revealed that many fan-favorite sweet treats (along with a few new items) will soon be making their way back to TJ's stores in the near future.

1. Blueberry and Lemon Hand Pies

These ready-to-eat pies were a staple for many a pantry before they were taken off the shelves, but you'll soon be able to restock them. The blueberry and lemon-filled pies don't require a knife or fork to be enjoyed just about anywhere. If you'd like to have yours even crispier, the box includes instructions for preparing the pies in an air fryer.

2. Coffee Bean Hold the Cone! Mini Ice Cream Cones

For all the coffee enthusiasts out there, TJ's is also bringing back its popular coffee ice cream mini cones. Rather than a standard sugar cone, these cones are made of chocolate. Plus, they are lined with the same chocolate coating that tops the ice cream and are filled with delicious coffee bean-flavored ice cream.

3. Chocolate Mousse Eggs

Despite being out of stores for a bit, you'll no longer have to worry about a shortage of these eggs. Just in time for the Easter holiday, Trader Joe's is bringing back its popular chocolate mousse eggs. Each six-pack of chocolate eggs contains three different designs made of a spongey chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse.

4. Portuguese Custard Tarts

If you're one of the many who demanded that Trader Joe's bring back these custard tarts — you're in luck. Trader Joe's Portuguese Custard Tarts are classic pastries that are imported from Portugal, featuring a creamy texture and light, flaky crust that have made them a fan favorite.

Best of all, you can choose to pop them in the microwave for less than a minute for a quick treat, or if you've got a bit more patience, 20 minutes in the oven for more texture and crispness.

