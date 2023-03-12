This Ice Cube Tray Hack Will Give You Perfect Pizza Bites

Ice cube trays might very well be some of the most underrated items in the kitchen. Need proof? Per Instagram user @dliciously.inspired, an ice cube tray can be used to make pizza bites, a snack that reminds us of Totino's Pizza Rolls. (Hello, nostalgia!)

Advertisement

To make the pizza bites, simply press a sheet of crescent or pizza dough into an ice cube tray. Next, add pizza sauce and toppings — think shredded cheese, mini pepperoni, or sliced olives — to each ice cube space. Top the tray with another sheet of dough, then pinch the corners together.

Video of the Day

Remove the excess dough from the edges, but don't toss it. "You can either bake that or make little pizza balls," notes the content creator in their caption. Pop the ice cube tray in the freezer until frozen, then flip it over to remove the stuffed dough.

From there, cut the pizza bites into individual pieces and store them in the freezer. When you're ready to eat, bake them for 12 to 15 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, or until they're delightfully golden brown and crispy.

We're loving this idea, as it allows you to enjoy the classic flavor of pizza bites with your preferred ingredients. For example, if you're lactose intolerant, you can skip the cheese or use a plant-based version. Or if you don't eat meat, you can swap the pepperoni for baked tofu, tempeh, or beans.

Advertisement

For the full step-by-step tutorial, check out @dliciously.inspired's post on Instagram.

Tips for making pizza bites in an ice cube tray:

If you decide to try this hack, keep in mind that the tomato sauce might stain the tray, especially if it's white or plastic.

Advertisement

Additionally, when choosing fillings, make sure any meat ingredients are already cooked. Avoid using raw meat, as it might not fully cook when you bake the bites.

Always wash the tray before reusing it for ice, as ice cube trays can harbor bacteria. If you want to regularly make these pizza bites, consider buying trays for this specific purpose.

Advertisement