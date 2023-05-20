This 5-Ingredient Bread Contains a Controversial Ingredient

Every now and again, a seemingly "normal" food makes waves on social media. Such is the case with cottage cheese, one of those controversial foods that people either (really) love or (really) hate.

However, in the past few months, it seems like folks have been all about it. The ingredient has been appearing in myriad dishes, including scrambled eggs, mashed potatoes, and even edible cookie dough and ice cream. And now, it looks like cottage cheese bread can be added to the list.

The bread, which was recently shared by Carolina Gelen on TikTok, calls for just five ingredients. It's also described as "tender and fluffy," so you can be sure that got our attention.

To make cottage cheese bread, Gelen combines cottage cheese and egg whites until smooth. This mixture will make the finished product similar to a brioche or milk bread, according to Gelen.

The cottage cheese-egg white combo is then combined with yeast, flour, and salt to make a dough. After a bit of proofing and baking in the oven, the dough will transform into a delicious high-protein bread.

On TikTok, Gelen's followers were drooling over the recipe. One person suggested using the bread to make French toast, which sounds amazing.

For the full cottage cheese recipe, check out Gelen's tutorial on Substack.

Other cottage cheese bread recipes:

If you love the idea of cottage cheese bread, you'll be glad to know that there are many ways to make it.

For example, you can make cottage cheese buns using similar ingredients. We've been eyeing this recipe by Momsdish, which takes just 15 minutes of prep. The recipe also calls for vanilla extract, though you can omit it if you want to use the buns with savory ingredients.

You can also make cottage cheese banana bread, a recipe by Rachel Mansfield that we're loving. It's made with almond flour, so it's gluten-free as well.

