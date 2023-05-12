This Just In: Cottage Cheese Edible Cookie Dough Is Actually a Thing

Cottage cheese is the gift that keeps on giving this month. The viral ingredient substitute has inspired chefs across the internet to create delicious recipes we never saw coming. And today, we found a recipe that takes the cake (pun intended): cottage cheese edible cookie dough.

Advertisement

You may think cottage cheese doesn't belong anywhere near dessert, but think again. The subtle, creamy taste of this mild cheese pairs perfectly with the sweet flavors of a cookie. It's like the cream cheese in cheesecake, with a more nutrient-dense twist. Cottage cheese packs 25 grams of protein per serving plus vitamins A and B, making every spoonful a powerhouse for muscle function. So, without further ado, here's chef and creator Jack Cohen's take on edible cookie dough.

Advertisement

With no oven required, the stakes are low, which makes us love this recipe even more. Start by blending cottage cheese, maple syrup, and vanilla extract until smooth. Then add this to a bowl and mix with vanilla protein powder and almond flour. Finish things off by folding in some chocolate chips and you're ready to dig in.

This recipe has TikTok users getting creative, too. One user commented, "Made it! But used cookies n creme protein powder and was perfection."

Advertisement

Someone else mentioned that they swapped out the protein powder for a packet of vanilla pudding mix. It's truly a choose-your-own-adventure and we're here for it!

Advertisement