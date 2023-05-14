This Is the Secret to the Creamiest Mashed Potatoes

If you've spent some time on TikTok this month, you might be familiar with the internet's newest darling ingredient: cottage cheese. Home chefs and professionals alike are using it in everything from vodka sauce to scrambled eggs, but now, this trend has us craving mashed potatoes every night of the week. Move over, cauliflower — it's time for cottage cheese to shine.

Advertisement

Cottage cheese is a high-protein super ingredient that kind of went viral in April for being the base of a homemade ice cream recipe. But today, we're talking about how it's the secret to the most delicious mashed potatoes. Cottage cheese is a more nutritious substitute for sour cream and butter. Plus, its creamy, tangy, and salty flavor makes this side dish taste more decadent than ever. Check out how chef and creator Jake Cohen whipped up the perfect recipe with just three main ingredients.

Advertisement

Mashed potatoes don't get much easier than this. Start by blending cottage cheese and roasted garlic until smooth. After you've boiled your potatoes, add in your cottage cheese mixture and mash together. Finish things off with salt and pepper and you're ready to dig in. Small warning: Prepare to go back for seconds!

Advertisement