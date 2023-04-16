These 5 Design Trends Are Currently Going Strong for Spring 2023, According to Experts

Everyone wants to feel comfortable and happy in their home. Trends may be fleeting, but what's important is creating a space that meets you and your family's needs and reflects who you are and what you value. This is what makes a house a home, after all. With this in mind, design trends can support the vision you have for your home and can even spark some new ideas.

Advertisement

Even though we're only four months into 2023, spring is an ideal time to give our homes a bit of a refresh. If you've been daydreaming about adding a little more style and flair to your space, read on to discover a few interior design trends that experts in the industry are seeing and loving this year as well as some trends that are on the way out.

Video of the Day

1. Warm Colors

Say goodbye to gray cabinets, cooler colors, and all-white kitchens. Warm color ideas are in and include creamy whites, taupes, rich browns, and natural wood stained cabinets. "The warming of color trends includes lavender to mauve and caramel to midtone brown," Gena Kirk, vice president, corporate studio of KB Home, shares with Hunker. With over 20 years of design experience, Kirk oversees more than 100 design consultants at KB Home, one of the largest homebuilders in the country. "It's also not about one single color. It's about a combined collection of interesting hues to transform your space, whether you make a statement with monochromatic schemes or switch up your neutrals in a more playful palette," she continues.

Warmer colors inspired by earth, clay, and sand give spaces a sense of grounding, which in turn creates calm and peace. Especially since the pandemic, homeowners are turning to nature-inspired color palettes to evoke feelings of safety and serenity. "For years, the design world and consumers alike have been talking about the power of plants, including biophilic elements in room design and creating outdoor/indoor spaces," Kirk says. "This is now shifting focus to the ground and earth itself."

Advertisement

It all comes down to creating a welcoming environment, not only for you and the people you live with but for your guests and loved ones as well, and warm colors help set the scene with ease.

2. Full Countertop Backsplashes With Artisan-Inspired Tiles

If all-white kitchens are on their way out, what's on the way in? According to Kirk, homeowners are adding color and character in the form of tile. "We are seeing buyers experiment with their backsplashes, and they're moving away from all-white kitchens," she explains. "Many are gravitating toward large and artisan-styled tiles that introduce texture and warmth."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daltile's trend report is also showing tiles with bold colors and patterns as well as warm-color palettes consisting of creams and light browns. "Unique colors and color combinations, from terra cottas to sage greens and even mustard yellows, infuse the room with personality and pair well with warmer-toned countertops," Kirk says.

Kitchens with a lot of white can sometimes look and feel a bit clinical if they're not balanced with the right amount of color and texture. However, there's no denying that a white kitchen with simple tiling can stand the test of time. "Subway tile is a classic staple in kitchen and bathroom styling — it will never truly go out of style," states Kirk, "and new ways of laying the tile, such as aligning vertically, can make a backsplash both timeless and modern."

Advertisement

3. Matte Black Finishes

Chrome still reigns supreme when it comes to finishes for faucets and showerheads, but matte black has steadily gained popularity over the past few years and is currently very on-trend. Jen Sommer, a representative for Moen, shares with Hunker why she believes matte black is on the rise. "The trend of matte black faucets and fixtures continues to grow in the homebuilding industry, primarily due to its ability to coordinate with any style," Sommer says. "Whether a homeowner loves modern or favors a more traditional look, matte black works with all of it."

Advertisement

This versatile finish is great for anyone who's looking to add something bold to a space while still staying sleek and classic. "The matte black finish on faucets is a striking look while also playing the role of a neutral in the kitchen or bath space," Sommer explains. Especially if your bathroom or kitchen is white or if it consists of lighter colors, matte black fixtures could be the pop the room needs. No matter what your decor preferences are, matte black can seamlessly elevate the look and feel of your home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Full Overlay Cabinets

Aesthetics are nice, but first and foremost, your home should function well to meet the needs of you and your family. "While you can always paint a wall or refresh your decor, the foundation of your space should endure for years to come," Kirk says.

Advertisement

While this can include design choices, it also involves elements that will never go out of style, like in-cabinet organizers, pull-out shelves and drawers, and adequate shelving for ultimate closet organization.

One foundational trend that's on its way out, however? "Open shelving that's difficult to keep clean and organized," Kirk exclaims. Instead, be on the lookout for soft-close doors and full overlay cabinets to keep your dishes clean and hide potential clutter. While beautifully styled open shelving was once very popular, buyers are coming back to simpler times when there wasn't a constant need to keep the shelves styled and uniform.

Advertisement

5. Layers of Light

Creating a welcoming environment includes lighting, and gone are the days when a room was lit by a single, bright source of light. Whether you're entertaining, cooking in the kitchen, or simply enjoying some alone time with a book, layers of light will add a cozy ambience that will make anyone feel at home.

Advertisement

"Lighting has one of the greatest impacts on making a home beautiful. Layering involves the careful use of natural light, ambient overhead lighting, functional task lighting, and accent lighting," Kirk says. This can look like a mixture of pendants, chandeliers, table lamps, and even undercabinet lighting. "When you incorporate a variety of lighting at different heights into your space, it's not only easier on your eyes, but you can create different moods and an overall feeling of comfort," Kirk adds. Lights on dimmers and smart plugs are also on the rise, so buyers have more control over the quality and intensity of the light in their home to set whatever mood is appropriate for the moment.

Advertisement