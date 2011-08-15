What Color Floors Match Light Maple Cabinets in the Kitchen?

Image Credit: David Sacks/Photodisc/Getty Images

With their golden color, light maple cabinets can instantly warm and brighten any kitchen, and Foter calls maple a versatile and adaptable choice. However, finding a flooring color that matches or complements the tones in the wood may be a challenge nonetheless.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Fortunately, there are several options that pair well with light maple cabinets and allow the wood to stand out in your kitchen. Choose the floor color that fits the rest of the room's décor and the style that you prefer for the space.

Tip You can match flooring to maple cabinets in one of several ways, depending on your preferences and your home's design motif.

A Monochromatic Color Scheme

For a monochromatic look, install flooring that matches your light maple kitchen cabinets exactly. Wood floors are often used in kitchens to give them a warm, cozy feel, and using a light maple that matches the cabinets for the flooring creates a unified feel for the space.

The golden tones of the maple are light enough that your kitchen won't be overpowered by the cabinet and flooring combination as it might be with a darker wood like mahogany. In fact, using light maple for both the cabinets and flooring can give your kitchen a bright, fresh look that works well with a variety of wall colors.

Dark Wood for Contrast

While choosing a matching wood floor for your light maple cabinets may seem like an obvious choice, you can also opt to give your kitchen added dimension by mixing wood tones. Wood flooring with dark, rich tones like mahogany and cherry may not match light maple, but they complement the cabinets because their reddish undertones bring out the warm, golden tones in the maple. You can also pair light maple with mid-toned wood flooring such as oak or hickory, which doesn't contrast as sharply with the cabinets but still adds visual interest to the room.

Neutrals Blend With Anything

If you prefer a non-wood option for your flooring, a tile floor can be an attractive pairing with light maple cabinets and add a different texture to your kitchen. Neutral colored tile works well with maple because it allows the warm tones in the wood to stand out, but as Maria Killiam advises, you should know which colors underlie the neutral tones so you can match them to the rest of the décor.

Advertisement

For a fresh, bright look, choose white ceramic or vinyl tiles to create a cottage look for your kitchen. Cream or beige tile is a warmer alternative if you prefer a softer option. However, if you have small children or pets, light colored tiles can be difficult to keep clean. Instead, opt for tile in darker neutral shades like brown, tan or taupe to hide dirt more easily. Stone flooring in natural earth tones is an ideal complement to light maple cabinets as well.

Make a Bold, Bright Statement

Because your maple cabinets are light in tone, you can also get away with a bolder color on the floor. Using a darker, brighter shade on the floor helps anchor the space and allows the light maple of the cabinets to stand out. Select a bright red ceramic or vinyl tile to add a pop of warm color to the room. A bright blue tile floor creates a more soothing effect while yellow tile can help bring out the golden tones in the cabinets.