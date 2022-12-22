7 Color Trend Predictions for 2023, According to Designers

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

Although home color palettes are a deeply personal preference, it's always fun to learn about upcoming trends. Not only are they a great source of inspo, but they can also help you refresh your go-to color scheme. After all, when you know that certain shades are expected to take over the design scene, you'll be able to envision how different hues can potentially work with your space.

To get an idea of what's to come, we asked designers about their 2023 color trend predictions.

1. Beige Instead of White

Beige is back, friends. "Beige has gotten a bad rap because of the '80s and '90s," Linda Hayslett, interior designer and founder of LH.Designs, tells Hunker. "However, it's really making a strong comeback."

The reason? People are starting to use beige as an alternative to white, says Hayslett. "White can be a bright color sometimes, [but] beige is softer on the eyes," she explains. More specifically, you can expect to see more beige hues in cabinetry, doors, rugs, drapery, and moldings.

2. Moss Green

Greens were popular in 2022, but the trend is expected to continue in the new year. Specifically, moss green will be top of mind, according to Katie Simpson, senior interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors. "An elevated take on the classic olive, moss is one of those versatile hues that can be used in many different ways," Simpson tells Hunker. "I can see this being applied on kitchen cabinets, front doors, or sofas."

3. Black

Of course, black has always been on trend, but it will start appearing in larger formats in 2023, according to Hayslett. She explains further: "Instead of just using it to ground a space with accents here and there, it'll be more of a main color."

So, why the shift? "People are ditching light and airy for moody and sultry," Hayslett states. "They're using black for kitchen cabinets, [the area around] entire fireplaces, bedding, and furniture pieces such as sofas and large ottomans."

4. Fuchsia

Over the last few years, lighter pinks — like blush and millennial pink — have been trendy, says Simpson. However, the year 2023 will see a rise in vibrancy and saturation, giving fuchsia a chance to shine. "Fuchsia is making a comeback," shares Simpson. "But because it's such a bold color, you'll most likely see this come through in accessories and art."

5. Mustard

"When people hear 'mustard,' they think yellow, but mustard is a softer tone of yellow and isn't as bright," says Hayslett. In 2023, she predicts mustard will appear more often on ceilings, moldings, and interior doors as folks embrace the hue.

6. Rusty, Earthy Tones

According to Lauren DeBello, interior designer and founder of Lauren DeBello Interiors, earthy tones as a whole will continue to thrive in 2023. Think: browns, greens, and rusty hues. DeBello explains that the rise of earthy tones reflects people's need for coziness in their homes, a trend she's noticed among her clients.

"If you like these muted tones but are afraid of commitment, you don't have to splash it over an entire wall," DeBello reminds us. "You can easily find rusts, browns, and greens in rugs and pillows for a pop of color."

7. Mushroom and Taupe Shades

Mushroom grays and taupe colors will be more prominent in 2023, especially in the kitchen, says DeBello. This is due to the movement to step away from stark white kitchens, she notes. In particular, people are "craving a little more warmth and depth in their homes to create inviting, cozy spaces to gather with loved ones," DeBello adds.