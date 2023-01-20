This City Was Just Ranked the Top Food Destination in the United States

One of the best parts about traveling is getting to taste all the food you wouldn't normally eat otherwise. Maybe it's exploring a new place's fine dining scene, stopping at one of the local food carts for lunch, or changing up your routine (like opting to eat ice cream for breakfast). While most cities have a lot to offer when it comes to food, some locations just take the cake. Digital travel advice platform Tripadvisor just released its annual Travelers' Choice Awards, including a list dedicated purely to cuisine.

The brand scoured millions of reviews from the past year to figure out which places have the best eats and flourishing dining scenes. While the tally encompasses the whole world, there were a few destinations in the United States that made the top 20 — and they may surprise you.

Leading the charge as the top food city in the country is none other than New Orleans, Louisiana. Known for its vibrant jazz scene, nightlife, and rich history, it's no wonder it has some of the most mouthwatering food. As a melting pot of French, African, and American cultures, the food landscape exhibits a mix of flavors unlike any other: think gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish, and we'd be remiss not to mention the sweet and sugary beignets.

Second on the list for the United States is Charleston, South Carolina, full of its Southern charm and hospitality. Well known for its shrimp and grits, oyster roasts, barbecue, and boiled peanuts, this costal city has something for everybody.

Finally, taking the third spot is New York City. There are a lot of must-sees in the Big Apple, but a lot of must-eats, too. With such a variety of cultures, people are bringing their favorite dishes to restaurants on every corner across the city, making for nothing less than an authentic experience. But if you want to eat like a local, grab a bacon, egg, and cheese bagel from a bodega, or a quick slice of pizza from Joe's.

You can check out the full list on Tripadvisor — just make sure not to do it on an empty stomach.