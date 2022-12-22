This Deliciously Crunchy Peppermint Dip Only Uses 3 Ingredients

Need a quick and easy dessert recipe for your holiday celebrations this year? Instagram user Cassidy Clark (@cassidy.d.clark) has you covered. In a recent Instagram reel, Clark demonstrates how to make a three-ingredient peppermint crunch dip — and we're positive it'll be a hit at your holiday party.

The concoction couldn't be easier to make. Simply combine cream cheese, marshmallow creme, and crushed peppermints in a bowl. (You can see Clark's suggestions for measurements here.) To make things even simpler, Clark uses pre-crushed peppermints: Andes Peppermint Crunch Bits, which you can often find in the baking aisle of your local grocery store.

Scoop the dip into a shallow dish, sprinkle a few extra crushed peppermints on top to finish, place it on a tray, and surround it with your favorite snacks for scooping. Clark created an arrangement of cookies and graham crackers, but you can choose any snacks that you like.

You can easily prep the dip the night before your party and store it in the fridge until serving time, but it's also quick enough to make on the spot.

"Yep. This what I'm bringing to our Christmas party," commented one user on the reel.

Even if you're not attending a holiday party this year, we think it's a great recipe to make at home for a movie night or just any old night when you're craving a decadent treat.