The Very Best IKEA Hacks of 2022

With so many changes that have happened over these past few years, there's comfort in knowing that one thing remains the same: our collective love for IKEA hacks.

This past year we teamed up with expert DIYers Trisha Spouse and the duo behind Alice & Lois (Sara and Melissa) to create home decor DIYs using IKEA faves, such as the ubiquitous LACK table or the dependable IVAR cabinet. Here we're calling out the IKEA tutorials from 2022 that should be on your list of projects to make for 2023. Although the year may be over, these tutorials will never go out of style.

Animal-first architecture is a thing, just ask our pal Pinterest. If you've been wanting to catify your home, start with this fluted tower.

This sage green paint called October Mist was Benjamin Moore's Color of the Year, and doesn't it look gorgeous on this Ivar cabinet? The brass hardware pushes it over the edge giving it that design-worthy feel.

Having a water fountain in the wealth corner of your property (upper left corner) or by your front door entrance is good feng shui — and making it from two IKEA planters is good frugal thinking.

Spindle furniture is classic and timeless, and somehow looks right at home amongst a variety of decor styles. This lamp is made with Styrofoam balls, spackle, and baking soda. How cool is that?

Trisha says that one of the "greatest attributes of IKEA furniture (aside from its affordability, of course) is the endless potential to customize it according to your own style." She proves it in this clever hack where she added a fluted look to the Kallax shelf.

Why have a basic jute rug when you can have a checkerboard jute rug in any color that matches your decor? You basically need some painters tape, paint, and a brush.

Oh baby, bring on the burlwood! It's ‌everywhere‌. Sara and Melissa from Alice & Lois show us how to easily add burlwood-inspired contact paper to the Lack table. No need to break the bank buying the real thing.

