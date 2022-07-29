Turn an IKEA Lack Table Into a Burlwood Beauty Using Contact Paper

Image Credit: Sara Albers See More Photos DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).

Have you been noticing burlwood furniture lately? We're seeing it with console tables, coffee tables, and even desks—burlwood is everywhere! It goes so well as a complimentary piece to black, white, marble and more in your home.

What is burl wood? A burl is a deformity of sorts on a tree. The burl on the outside of the tree gives a fascinating pattern on the inside. This is a rare occurrence, thus why real burl wood is expensive.

We are sharing how to get the burlwood look without breaking the bank. The IKEA Lack coffee table is the perfect base for burlwood-inspired contact paper. You know that we love a good IKEA hack and tutorial! See how we made it below.

Lay the tabletop upon the contact paper. You will want enough paper to wrap onto the edges of each side of the table. Leave about an inch extra on each side. Advertisement Image Credit: Sara Albers See More Photos Smooth out any bubbles using a squeegee. You will "peel as you go" to get a smooth finish. Advertisement Image Credit: Sara Albers See More Photos Step 3: Trim Edges The easiest way to do the edges on a table using peel and stick contact paper is by pressing the contact paper on one side of the table while trimming the edge using an X-ACTO knife. Then press down the next edge/side and repeat. Advertisement Image Credit: Sara Albers See More Photos Step 4: Trim Bottom Edges Trim the contact paper directly at the bottom edges of the table. Advertisement Image Credit: Sara Albers See More Photos Wrap the legs with the contact paper and them trim at the edges using the knife. Screw the legs onto the bottom of table. Advertisement Image Credit: Sara Albers See More Photos You're done! Really, it's as easy that that. How beautiful does this look? It's living room ready! Advertisement Image Credit: Sara Albers See More Photos

