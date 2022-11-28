Transform an IKEA Kallax Shelf Into a Fluted Beauty

Perhaps one of the greatest attributes of IKEA furniture (aside from its affordability, of course) is the endless potential to customize it according to your own style. The KALLAX shelf is well-loved for its uber-functional storage cubbies, which work well for organizing a myriad of items from home office supplies to playroom toys. And it's so easy to change up the look with paint, contact paper, overlays, or in this case, pole wrap. This ultra-trendy material lends a gorgeous fluted look to the doors, taking it from plain to pretty darn chic in this easy IKEA hack.