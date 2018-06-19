Transform a Humble IKEA Dresser Into a Gorgeous Bedroom Piece

As Pinterest, Instagram, and Facebook can attest, we ​all​ love us some IKEA furniture. The only issue is that since many of us own a piece (or two or three ... ), it can tend to leave our living spaces looking a tad unoriginal. Enter the IKEA hack: We jumped head-first into the maker movement to transform this humble Tarva dresser into a stunning chest of drawers that looks as if the wood has been intricately carved. Vintage oyster-hued chalk paint paired with gilded touches in the legs and hardware elevate the piece into a design superstar.