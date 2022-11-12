This Adorable Little Bird Is Also a Lemon Slice Squeezer

You've probably never thought to yourself, "You know what I need? Something that will juice an individual lemon slice instead of an entire lemon." And yet, here we are. Over on TikTok, the crowd has gone wild for a tiny contraption that looks like a little bird and doubles as a juicer for all types of fruit slices — ideal for individual and personalized drinks, and for topping off delicious dishes.

We first discovered the bird-shaped lemon squeezer in this comical video by @jennaryin, who uses the device to flavor their beer with a bit of lime:

And yes, that video received 33.2 million views and 2.6 million likes.

Over on Amazon, you can get a two-pack of Generic's Lemon Bird Squeezer for $8.67. There is also a fancier version, the Genting Bird Shape Lemon Juicer, which is stainless steel and priced at $19.69. The latter actually reminds us of these art deco bird lemon squeezers from the 1940s.

If you're the type of person who likes to concoct their own special drinks with fun fruits and flavors, then this little bird is perfect for you. It would also make a great gift for the cocktail or mocktail lover in your life, or even the home chef who loves citrus flavors.