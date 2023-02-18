This New Trader Joe's Treat Will Make You Stoked for Spring

Image Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/GettyImages

With warm weather on the horizon, our favorite retailers have been rolling out delicious seasonal goodies. For example, Trader Joe's recently dropped a new non-dairy ice cream infused with citrusy goodness. According to Reddit users, the product is the Yuzu Ripple Coconut Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, and shoppers are loving it so far.

If you're unfamiliar with yuzu, it's a citrus fruit from East Asia. It's a type of bitter orange and looks like a mini grapefruit. Since the fruit is quite tart, it usually isn't eaten as is. Instead, yuzu's juice and zest are traditionally used in cooked dishes, much like lemon or lime.

In the Trader Joe's ice cream, the yuzu is incorporated in the form of yummy swirls. The item is also non-dairy and vegan, making it ideal for various dietary preferences.

"It really [tastes] like fresh oranges, which is rare in processed desserts," said one person on Reddit. Another user even said the product is "better than any ice cream" they've ever had. Talk about high praise.

For folks who already love the flavor of yuzu, the frozen dessert was a hit. "I love yuzu, so I saw this and had to get it. This is one of my fave new [Trader Joe's] products I've tried in a hot moment!" shared one shopper.

They went on to add that the yuzu flavor was quite intense throughout the dessert, while the coconut flavor was barely there. This might be ideal if you're not a fan of super strong coconut notes.

If you'd like to try the new Trader Joe's Yuzu Ripple Coconut Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, you can find it in the freezer aisle. One pint costs $4.49, but as always, the exact price might vary by your location.

Can you imagine this citrusy dessert with strawberry syrup or fresh blueberries? We'll take seconds, please.

