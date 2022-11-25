The 10 Best Leather Sectional Sofas That Are Extra Luxe and Cozy

There's a lot to consider when you're shopping for a sofa: shape, cushion depth, price — the list goes on. But if "durable," "easy to clean," and "plenty of seating" are at the top of your list, you probably want to focus your search on leather sectional sofas in particular.

Video of the Day

Whether you have a large (or growing) family or frequently host guests (who might occasionally spill their drinks), leather-covered sofas make for easy cleanup, and thanks to the patina process, they age gracefully with wear and tear. Sectional shapes also offer more seating than your average sofa and are available in countless different constructions. Ready to see our favorite picks? Read on to shop leather sectional sofas within every budget and design style.

The Best Leather Sectional Sofas

The '70s era is back, and it's bringing low-slung furniture silhouettes with it. But we're not complaining. The resurgence results in pieces that look equally cool and comfortable, like this channel seam black leather sectional from All Modern.

The Sven sofa helped put Article on the mainstream map thanks to its midcentury modern look and deep-seated, ultra-comfortable construction. If you want the lowest-maintenance version of the popular style, consider this leather option that's under $3,000.

Neutral hues don't have to be boring, and this two-tone leather sectional from 25Home proves it. Its cushions are crafted in sand-colored leather, while its frame is made in a warmer caramel tone.

A good sofa can be a serious investment, and if that's one you're looking to make, you'll want this chic four-piece leather sectional from CB2 on your radar. It blends channel-tufted cushions with a rich cognac leather hue and a polished stainless steel base.

Make greener choices with this recycled leather sectional from Urban Outfitters. It's available in four different shades and includes a detachable ottoman to easily customize the construction to your space.

Although leather sofas are usually found in more neutral hues, like browns and blacks, don't let that limit your creativity. Interior Define's build-your-own furniture model makes tons of different combinations possible, like this mossy green leather sectional with matching pillows and warm wood legs.

Equal parts modern and classic, this stone-colored leather sofa from Crate and Barrel is a foolproof choice for any home. It features plush "high-resiliency" cushions, top-grain leather, and a warp-free wood base.

Working with a tight budget? Direct your attention to this vegan leather chaise sectional by 17 Stories. It's available on Wayfair and includes all the best features of a leather sofa at a more attainable price tag.

Invite rich color into your home with this midnight blue three-seater leather sectional from POLY & BARK. It pairs tufted cushions with a solid wood base and walnut legs for comfortable lounging in any space.

This five-piece leather sectional from West Elm features sleek, clean lines galore. The modular silhouette would fit right into modern or industrial-style spaces that could benefit from the endless seating that it offers.