The New M&M's Flavor Is Inspired by a Popular Drink

Whether you're a die-hard coffee drinker a fan of coffee desserts, you're going to appreciate this bit of food news. According to a press release on PR Newswire, there's a M&M's flavor on the way: caramel cold brew!

The treat tastes like "a delicious combination of smooth, robust coffee flavor and sweet, chewy caramel, covered in classic M&M's milk chocolate and wrapped in a colorful, candy shell," as noted by the press release.

The packaging will also be the first to feature the brand's newest character, Purple. "Introduced earlier this month as the latest addition to the M&M'S crew in the last decade, she is known for embracing her true self, embodying acceptance and authenticity," according to the press release.

M&M's Caramel Cold Brew will hit stores nationwide in February 2023. It will be available in various sizes, including individual pouches and larger bags.

What's more, the new flavor will ‌not‌ be limited-edition. Instead, it will be part of the permanent lineup, which means you won't have to stock up on the treat.

To stay up to date on the upcoming product, be sure to follow M&M's on Instagram and Facebook. You can also sign up for the brand's newsletter, which will likely announce the official release date as it gets closer.

Where to buy M&M's Caramel Cold Brew:

Since the new coffee-inspired flavor is a permanent addition to the M&M's lineup, you should be able to find it wherever the brand is usually sold. This includes retailers such as CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart, Target, and other region-specific grocery stores, like H-E-B, Hannaford, and Publix.

As with all product releases, the M&M's Caramel Cold Brew flavor might not be available at every store at the same time. You can always call a retailer (or check their website) to see if it's in stock before stopping by.