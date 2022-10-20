The 20 Most Booked Indoor and Outdoor Projects for Fall 2022

Fall is a time for change. The kids have headed back to school, the leaves are falling off the trees to make room for new ones come spring, and the holidays (including the new year) are looming. In such a season of transformation — in all aspects of life — many people are using this time to prepare their homes for the cold months, and even make progress in creating their dream home.

Home care app Thumbtack has revealed its Fall/Winter Trend Guide for 2022 that provides knowing data on current popular home improvement projects and insight as to where homeowners are spending their money, on both indoor and outdoor projects.

House cleaning swooped in at the number one slot for indoor improvement — which makes sense as this time of year is just before the holidays, when many people host. Thumbtack reports that homeowners spend $180 on average to clean their home. Following house cleaning, interior painting and furniture assembly take the second and third spots respectively, with people spending approximately $917 to paint one room and $120 to build one piece of furniture. If you've ever tried to assemble an IKEA piece yourself, this will make sense.

As for outdoor projects, one may think that spring and summer would be the time to work on the exterior of your home, but Thumbtack's data shows otherwise — and rightfully so. Homeowners are doing the most to make sure their house is prepared for the winter, like lawn mowing, junk removal, and full-service lawn care. Of the outdoor projects that didn't make the list, Thumbtack recommends cleaning your gutters, doing a leaf cleanup, aerating your lawn, and winterizing your sprinkler system ahead of the cold months.

You can check out the list of the most popular indoor and outdoor projects of the season below, and read the full trend report on the Thumbtack website.

Most booked indoor projects this season:

House cleaning Interior painting Furniture assembly TV mounting Carpet cleaning Floor installations Lighting installations Tile installations Fan installations Duct and vent cleaning

Most booked outdoor projects this season:

Lawn mowing Junk removal Full service lawn care Landscaping Tree trimming/removal Pest control services Fence/gate installations Pressure washing Concrete installations Exterior painting